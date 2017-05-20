Murrysville outdoorsman relished religious roles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Almost every weekend he could, James Pees liked to visit his camp in Wilcox. He would go up to hunt with friends or for weekend getaways with his wife.

He enjoyed the peace and quiet, the dark night skies and the bright stars that filled them.

“That was probably his No. 1 place to be,” said his wife, Barbara Pees. “I think he was probably happiest when he was at camp.”

James R. Pees of Murrysville died Wednesday, May 17, 2017. He was 75.

He was born Sept. 23, 1941, to James Boyde Pees and Grace Hobaugh Pees in Murrysville, where he lived his entire life.

His love of the outdoors stemmed from his childhood there, his wife said.

“Murrysville was an area where you hunted and fished and drove your tractor,” she said. “He was quite the outdoorsman. Anything outdoors, he was game for from a very young age.”

As a youth, Mr. Pees' skill at fur trapping was so great that his friends called him “Trapper,” his wife said. And, as an adult, he taught a new generation of young hunters as a licensed mentor in a Pennsylvania Game Commission program.

For 35 years, Mr. Pees worked as a research technician for Westinghouse, primarily researching fuel cells, his wife said.

He was an Air Force veteran who served in the Vietnam War.

After his service, he and Barbara met through a mutual friend. He claimed never to have forgotten the outfit his future wife wore that night.

“We had a very strong relationship,” she said. “We knew each other pretty well when we got married.”

His wife said Mr. Pees was active in the community. He was a member of the Sportsmen and Landowners Association of Murrysville and the Murrysville District Sports Association.

He served as an elder in the United Church of Christ and as chaplain of the Forbes Trail Masonic Lodge.

Though he was something of a “silly goose,” his wife said Mr. Pees took the roles very seriously. And his deep, booming voice, she said, made him perfect for the job.

“He was always there; he was always available to people,” she said. “And he would be very, very proud ... to know that people did take him seriously.”

Mr. Pees was preceded in death by a son, James Edward Pees, a granddaughter and a grandson. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Russell Pees of Florida, Amy Foust of Murrysville, David Pees of Oklahoma and H. Jay Varner of White Oak; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Hart Funeral Home, 3103 Lillian Ave., Murrysville. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Emmanuel Reformed United Church of Christ, 3618 Hills Church Road, Export, PA 15632.

Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Reformed United Church of Christ.

