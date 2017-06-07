Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

Mother was fun-loving, philanthropic
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Gloria C. Wersing succumbed Sunday, June 4, 2017, at her home in Murrysville, after an impressive fight with cancer.

Updated 4 hours ago

Little more than 5 feet tall, Gloria Wersing of Murrysville made a big impression on family, friends and at a Forest Hills pharmacy, where she continued to work into her 80s.

“The littlest person is one of the biggest people anyone has ever known,” said her daughter Lisa Hnath, who noted her mother spent most of her life in Forest Hills before moving close to Hnath about two years ago. “She made such an impact. I think she knew almost everyone in that community.”

Gloria C. Wersing died at her home on June 4, 2017, after battling cancer. She was 86.

Born in Pittsburgh's Troy Hill neighborhood on Nov. 30. 1930, she was a daughter of the late Ellery and Lucia Panaia.

Hnath said her mother will be remembered for her fun-loving personality, acts of kindness and dedication to her work at St. Maurice Roman Catholic Church in Forest Hills, where she served on the Apostolate Committee.

Mrs. Wersing met her husband, Paul, a nuclear engineer at Westinghouse, while working as a secretary at the company. She resigned to care for the couple's children but eventually returned to work as a pharmacy technician at the Forest Hills Rite Aid store until she retired at 83.

“She would go to work all day and then be serving sausage at a church festival all night long,” Hnath said. “She worked because she loved to. That would be her fun money.”

According to her daughter, Mrs. Wersing frequently used that money to help others in need. “She would buy things for them — tennis shoes for their kids,” Hnath said.

There also were group trips to places like Virginia Beach and Cape Cod, arranged through the AARP and shared with friend Eileen Kubecka of Forest Hills.

“She and I kept up with each other, even though she was 20 years older than me,” Mrs. Kubecka said. “She told the funniest jokes and did them in her own crazy accents. She was just fun to be with.”

She also learned to play the organ, accordion and guitar without formal training.

Mrs. Wersing was known at the church for her biscotti and baklava while her hot sausage and manicotti were favorites among family members.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Wersing was preceded in death by a son, Vince. Survivors include three children: Paul of Claridge; Michele Luznar of Manor; Lisa Hnath of Murrysville; and six grandchildren.

Friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wolfe Memorial Inc., Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Maurice Church. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lions Affordable Hearing Aid Project (AHAP): Lions Club International Foundation, Department 4547, Carol Stream, IL 60122-4547.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

