Latrobe man volunteered with St. Joseph Owl's baseball team for more than 25 years

Thomas J. O'Rourke Sr. got a new jersey every year he coached the St. Joseph Owl's baseball team in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League. The number on the back was always the same as his age.

After more than 25 years with the team, he wore No. 93 this year.

“He has seen so many young boys grow up through the league and has even stayed in touch after many of them had grown up,” said his daughter, Sally Lype.

Thomas J. O'Rourke Sr., of Latrobe, died Sunday, June 4, 2017, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne. He was 93.

Born Nov. 4, 1923, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Frederick J. O'Rourke and Emily Jane Steele.

“He was independent. He was a man of dignity. He was wise beyond his years, and he was very honest,” Lype said.

The night before he died, Mr. O'Rourke danced at the wedding of his grandson, Timothy O'Rourke Jr., his family said.

He died seven years to the day after his wife, Rose E. (Brunozzi) O'Rourke.

Mr. O'Rourke was a committed athlete in high school, a member of the gymnastics, track and cheerleading teams.

He was a World War II veteran, having served in the Army in Alaska. After the war, he returned to his hometown and worked for the U.S. Postal Service.

“He was a man of modest means. He and my mother made every dollar count,” son Tim O'Rourke said. “I never was hungry a day of my life, I don't know how they did it. He loved his children. We look back on our lives, and we're grateful for every minute.”

Mr. O'Rourke spent several years as a Latrobe code enforcement officer.

After retirement, he took up coaching for the Owls.

“We called him Sgt. O'Rourke. He was a happy-go-lucky guy, but he was all business when it came time to play baseball. So we put him in charge of our workouts,” team manager Ed Schmitt said.

Even when he was too old to take the field, Mr. O'Rourke had a way of connecting with kids from the bench, Schmitt said.

“He'd just see one little guy who might be struggling, or one kid who had kind of an attitude problem, he'd pull them aside and have a one-on-one with them,” Schmitt said.

Mr. O'Rourke is survived by his children: Thomas J. O'Rourke Jr. of Atlanta, Ga.; Timothy C. O'Rourke of Philadelphia; Elaine R. Bunch of Charlottesville, Va.; and Sally J. Lype of Canonsburg; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Vincent Basilica, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, with graveside military honors accorded by VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg.

Memorials may be made to the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League, P.O. Box 502, Latrobe, PA 15650.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.