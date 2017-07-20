K-9 handler proudly served community

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“Bones” Ponko never talked much about the day he spent searching a Somerset County field where, hours earlier, United Flight 93 crashed, killing the 40 people on board. He and his bomb-sniffing K-9, Izzy, worked in the confusion through the night.

“It was scary,” Kate Ponko recalled. “We didn't know what was going on.”

Like many other times, she had to trust that her husband knew his job despite the stress he was under. He had, after all, worked as a paramedic and as a law enforcement officer during his 40-year career.

Richard “A. “Bones” Ponko, 58, of Greensburg, died Monday, July 17, 2017, in UPMC Shadyside hospital, Pittsburgh.

Born on May 17, 1959, in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Edmund L. and Dolores Ponko.

He started his public service career at a young age, taking paramedic classes through the Norvelt Volunteer Fire Department as a high schooler, and joined Citizens' Ambulance Service after he graduated. His service inspired his younger brother, Patrick, to become a paramedic.

The two worked together for a time, responding to calls of gunshot wounds and car crashes. Patrick Ponko of Acme said his brother's ability to safely extricate drivers and passengers trapped in their vehicles saved “countless lives.”

“He looked out for everybody on his crew and made sure they were safe first, and then did what he did best,” his brother said.

As a tactical medic, Mr. Ponko responded to SWAT calls and other high-risk situations for the State Police Emergency Response Team. In 1996, he attended the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Academy, and later the Sheriff's Academy.

Not long after, as a deputy sheriff in the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Department, he took on a job that Kate Ponko said he was most proud of: handling canines trained to sniff out explosives.

Kate Ponko said her husband had “always been a dog lover,” and that K-9s Izzy and later Sadie became part of the family.

Throughout his career, Mr. Ponko volunteered with fire departments in Norvelt and Dryridge.

He returned to paramedic work in the mid-2000s, and worked for Sewickley Township Community Ambulance Service until his death. Patrick Ponko said his brother looked out for others not only in his work, but in his personal life.

Kate Ponko said “every Sunday was a party,” in their family's home, where they regularly had friends and family over to watch the Steelers. Mr. Ponko paid homage to his favorite team by dubbing his game room “the shrine,” and buying a yellow Ford Mustang.

“He uniquely touched everybody he came in contact with in so many ways,” Patrick Ponko said.

Mr. Ponko is survived by his wife, Kate L. (Buchanan) Ponko, of Greensburg, and a daughter, Kamlyn J. Ponko, of Greensburg.

Friends were received at the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home in Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Latrobe United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sewickley Township Community Ambulance Service, Attn: Mike Stangroom, P.O. Box 11, Herminie, PA 15637.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2122, mguerry@tribweb.com, or via Twitter at @MattGuerry.