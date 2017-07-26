Volunteer firefighter collected convertibles, coins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If Mt. Pleasant was throwing a parade, chances were good that Alvin Kantorik would be chauffeuring a local dignitary in one of his convertible Cougars.

“He loved to go to antique car shows,” said his niece, Lisa Gephart of Alverton.

Alvin D. Kantorik of Mt. Pleasant died Friday, July 21, 2017. He was 76.

Mr. Kantorik was born Oct. 5, 1940, a son of the late Andrew and Virginia June Marks Kantorik.

He worked as a mechanic for B&P Motor Express, belonged to the Greensburg Coin Club, the United Democratic Club of Mt. Pleasant and the Teamsters Local No. 10 Retirees Club. He also had an extensive collection of old Avon perfume bottles.

“He had a bunch of the cars and animals, and the figurine-type stuff that Avon used to sell,” Gephart said. “He kept the boxes and everything.”

Gephart said Mr. Kantorik enjoyed showcasing his antique vehicles.

“He had a couple of convertible Cougars, a 1974 pickup truck and some antique tractors,” she said. “He loved going to shows and being in parades. He would take county officials and other people in his car.”

His larger vehicles were showcased through his membership in the Fort Allen Antique Farm Equipment Association.

“He had a Farmall Cub (tractor) and an Allis Chalmers,” said association treasurer Harvey Bush, who has known Mr. Kantorik for more than three decades.

“He was a very reserved guy,” Bush said. “He wasn't real outgoing. We sell raffle tickets all the time, and he used to sell those tickets for us a lot.”

Mr. Kantorik also spent more than a half-century as a member of the Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department and was a longtime member of the Westmoreland County Firemen's Association.

Mr. Kantorik and his wife, Shirley, did not have children — but don't tell that to the toy poodles they owned over the years.

“He was very proud, and he loved his dogs,” Gephart said. “He took them everywhere.”

“They had a little poodle who was really his baby,” Bush said. “They had several over the years, always a little toy poodle. Alvin used to call him ‘my boy.' ”

Mr. Kantorik is survived by his wife, Shirley L. Barnes Kantorik; and several nieces and nephews, including Lisa Gephart and her husband, Sherwin, of Alverton, and their children, Taylor, Nick, Chad and Corey and his wife, Alicia.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Brooks Funeral Home, 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Kecksburg.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.