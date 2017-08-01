Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

Caring nature rooted in Italian heritage

Matthew Guerry | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Margaret (Felice) Moyer, 88, of Greensburg, died Friday, July 28, 2017, in the St. Anne Home.

It was nearly impossible to walk into Margaret Moyer's home without being offered food. Her Italian roots, her grandchildren said, were as evident in her style of hospitality as they were in her cooking.

“Her spaghetti sauce was to die for,” said her grandson, Matthew Moyer. “She never measured anything. It was all just throwing stuff in a pan, and it all came out phenomenal.”

Margaret (Felice) Moyer of Greensburg died Friday, July 28, 2017, from complications with leukemia. She was 88.

She was born on Oct. 22, 1928, in Greensburg, the daughter of Carmine and Maria Emannuele Felice.

She sold real estate for several companies, most recently for Northwood Realty. She previously worked for Bell Telephone as an operator and later as a supervisor.

Mrs. Moyer was a frequent lector at Our Lady of Grace Church, where she served as the parish council's president for a time. On the council, she was involved in the installation of a kitchen in the banquet hall that was once the church's home.

She and several friends at the church were part of the “Saturday Night Church Group” that went out for dinner after Mass.

“I used to go to church just to go out to eat with them later on,” Matthew Moyer joked.

In her spare time, Mrs. Moyer volunteered with the St. Anne Home and with the ladies auxiliary of Greensburg Hose Company No. 8, where her husband was treasurer. She often could be found on the golf course with her husband or with friends.

“That was one big thing that she liked to do,” her grandson Dan Moyer said. “She was always on the golf course.”

Mrs. Moyer spent many Tuesdays golfing with the Ladies League at Valley Green, and many other days taking her grandchildren to the course.

“She was always helping out and always trying to give little pointers here and there,” Dan Moyer said.

Family remembered Mrs. Moyer for her helpful and hospitable nature. She made pancakes in the shapes of cartoon characters for her grandsons and often gave her food to other residents in the nursing home where she lived.

“She was there for everybody,” said grandson Doug Moyer. “Nieces, aunts, uncles, neighbors — it didn't matter who you were.”

Mrs. Moyer was predeceased by her husband, Jack E. Moyer Sr. She is survived by her son, Jack E. Moyer Jr., and her grandsons, Douglas J. Moyer and wife, Cassie, of Youngwood; and Daniel P. Moyer and wife, Justine, and Matthew J. Moyer and wife, Kara, all of Greensburg.

Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2122, mguerry@tribweb.com, or via Twitter at @MattGuerry.

