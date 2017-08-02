Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

Greensburg 'do-it-yourselfer' fixed things with hardware, humor
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 11:55 p.m.
John Sanders of Greensburg.

John Sanders knew the value of property — at work and at home.

A longtime assessor with the Westmoreland County Tax Assessment Office, he retired in 2006 as director of the office. The transition gave him more time to devote to one of his chief avocations — making improvements to his Greensburg residence.

Picking up carpentry from his father, “he's always been a do-it-yourselfer,” said Stacey Sanders, his wife of 29 years. “He was proud that his kids were born and raised in the house he did all this work on,” she said, noting he doubled its size, adding a sun porch and interior rooms.

“He enjoyed fixing things and making them better,” said his son, Jonathan. “It gave him focus. It gave him relaxation.”

Mr. John A. Sanders, 73, of Greensburg died Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, after a nine-month battle with leukemia.

Born in Green­castle, Ind., on April 2, 1944, he was the son of the late Charles and Jean Sanders.

After a short stateside stint as an Air Force medic, Mr. Sanders joined an appraisal company and helped with the firm's work on a countywide property reappraisal for Westmoreland County before transferring to the county staff.

As he advanced in his career, he supervised other assessors and was part of a team that assessed property damage resulting from disasters, his wife said. That included the 9/11 plane crash in neighboring Somerset County, his son said.

“It was pretty emotional and sensitive,” his son said. “He didn't talk much about it.”

Mr. Sanders' sense of humor and ability to empathize with others were valuable assets.

“When you work for a government agency, you usually only hear from people when someone is upset,” Stacey Sanders said. “He always tried to use humor to defuse the tension.”

“He would do anything to make you laugh,” his son said, recalling when his father took him trick-or-treating and “dressed up like a cheerleader with a skirt and a big red wig.”

Mr. Sanders' hobbies included solving crossword puzzles, cruising in vintage convertibles, bowling and golfing.

He was preceded in death by an infant son, Matthew.

He is survived by his wife; two sons, Jonathan, of Clinton Township, Mich., and Dylan, of Mt. Pleasant Township; and a daughter, Sarah Sanders, of Millvale.

There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, 516 Stanton St., Greensburg.

Memorial donations may be made to CASA of Westmoreland, 2 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or the Leukemia Research Foundation (allbloodcancers.org).

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

