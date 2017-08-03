Graphic designer lived life with humor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gary Richard Boyle of Murrysville met life with humor.

“He was always there with a smile and making you laugh, even in a situation where it was hard to do that,” said his wife of 42 years, Diane Boyle.

His facial expressions and mannerisms, as much as his words, were what made people laugh, said his daughter Heather Boyle of Penn Hills.

“He was very childlike at heart,” she said.

Gary Richard Boyle, 65, of Murrysville died Monday, July 31, 2017, at home after a 15-month battle with cancer.

He was born March 28, 1952, the son of the late Antonetta Tomanio of Penn Hills. After graduating from Penn Hills High School in 1970, he learned graphic design at York Academy of Arts in York.

He worked as a graphic designer for several area companies and as a freelancer. In 1999, he took a job with MSA Safety Inc. and retired in February as a supervisor of its Logo Express service.

“Every year, he created the design for the T-shirts for juvenile diabetes and the Relay for Life, for MSA,” his daughter said.

He was an avid golfer, Steelers season ticket holder and Penguins fan.

The last time he was able to watch the Penguins on TV was their 2-0 Stanley Cup victory over the Nashville Predators on June 11. He'll be buried in a Penguins jersey, his daughter said.

Mr. Boyle loved yard work, landscaping and home improvement projects that including gutting and rebuilding the kitchen.

He would draw and paint designs in the homes of family and friends.

“There's a piece of him in all their homes,” Mrs. Boyle said.

They met when she was 18 at a friend's graduation party. Mr. Boyle, then 21, was there with her friend's older brother.

“The crazy thing was that I almost didn't go to the party because I didn't have a ride,” she said.

He called her that night, went to her house the next day and they became inseparable.

When they found out they couldn't have children, they adopted a brother and sister, Heather and Jonathan, who were then 3 and 5.

“He was always there for them. He was just a great dad,” Mrs. Boyle said.

He was a strong family man, Heather Boyle said. That shone through when her mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2007.

“He was a rock. He went to every single appointment with her, every treatment with her. He would bring her lunch while she was in treatment,” she said. “He would drop everything for my mom. He was so supportive and positive for her.”

He is survived by his wife, Diane; two children, Jonathan and Heather; and a sister, MaryLou Cappuccio of Penn Hills.

Friends and family were received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bash-Nied Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Plum.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Boyle family.

