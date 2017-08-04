Unity Township man knew the importance of dreaming big

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As an anesthetist and teacher, Howard F. Armour knew the importance of dreaming big.

“He was grounded in reality, but he always let his imagination transform his experience,” said his daughter Jennifer Stephens. “We could go somewhere we'd go all the time, but when we'd go with my dad, he would make some things up that would make it sound like someplace amazing.”

Mr. Armour spent 30 years as director of the Excela Health School of Anesthesia.

“He loved his family. He loved his work. He was so proud of being an anesthetist and being an educator, and being a teacher meant the world to him,” said his wife, Mary Alice Armour. “He didn't just want his students to pass a test. He wanted them to really know the material.”

Howard F. Armour, 70, of Unity died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

He was born June 14, 1947, in Homestead, the son of the late Howard F. Armour and Maguerite (Houser) Armour.

As a sergeant in the Army, Armour served as an image interpreter in Vietnam, scrutinizing photographs taken by reconnaissance planes to figure out enemy positions.

He returned from Vietnam in 1969 and continued his education, first as a registered nurse then a registered nurse anesthetist. He earned a bachelor's degree in education and a master's in counseling.

He eventually became director of what was then called the Westmoreland-Latrobe School of Anesthesia, a small certificate training program. Under his stewardship the school became a master's-degree level program

He helped create the country's first national anesthesiology review program, traveling the country offering training programs to hundreds of students.

“He was a fixture in the anesthesia community, not just in Pennsylvania but around the United States,” said Mike DeBroeck, who succeeded Mr. Armour as director.

Mr. Armour's greatest strength was his ability to connect with people, DeBroeck said.

“He could talk to Ph.D.s about anatomy and physiology, and he could talk to the janitor about the Pirates,” he said.

At home, Mr. Armour could keep his grandkids spellbound with one of his trademark tall tales.

“I was just thinking how he could get a group of kids to listen to him. Like they'd be crazy running around at a picnic, and then he'd have a huge group of kids all staring at him, as he was telling the same stories he told us,” said his daughter Joy Cusick.

His sense of humor buoyed him through good times and bad.

“He could make me laugh anytime,” his wife said. “I would start to giggle and then I couldn't fall asleep because we were both laughing.”

Howard is survived by his wife, Mary Alice (Kaszubowski) Armour; daughters, Jennifer Stephens and her husband, David Wachter, and Joy Cusick and her husband, Eric; and four grandchildren.

Family and friends were received at the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, 601 Weldon St, Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Vincent Basilica. Entombment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery Mausoleum where military honors will be accorded by Greensburg VFW Post No. 33.

Memorial contributions may be made to a local Vietnam Veterans group or to Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Trust Foundation for the School of Anesthesia in memory of Howard Armour, 1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.