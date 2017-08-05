Educator from Greensburg remembered as 'great listener'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dolly Gera always tried to educate herself. She read a lot, often the likes of John Grisham and David Baldacci.

And even though family said her cooking couldn't have been better, she often “studied” cookbooks, too.

“From lemon cakes to French onion soup to pasta, she was good at the whole spectrum,” said her son, John Paul Gera.

“She was a fantastic cook,” said his wife, Susan Gera. “Anybody who's ever had any of Dorothy's cooking can certainly attest to that. Her French onion soup was unmatched.”

Dorothy “Dolly” Ament Gera of Greensburg died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, of pancreatic cancer. She was 70.

Born Oct. 15, 1946, she was the daughter of Edward and Mary Keta Ament.

Mrs. Gera graduated from the Greater Latrobe School District in 1964 and earned a bachelor's in education from the University of Pittsburgh.

She was introduced to her husband, John, through mutual friends after she graduated from Pitt, and the two married in 1969. Her son was born a year later, and Mrs. Gera returned to college shortly thereafter.

She went on to earn a master's degree in counseling from Duquesne University and worked as a teacher and counselor in the Mt. Pleasant Area School District for nearly 35 years.

Though he attended the district where his mother worked, John Paul Gera laughed when he recalled how little he ran into her at school.

“She said she was in charge of me enough at home, so she was not my actual counselor,” he said.

Mrs. Gera actively looked out for her students and did so until she retired 10 years ago. She later volunteered at Bovard Elementary School, which her grandchildren attended.

“It was a blessing. It was not another set of eyes, but she took pride. She was proud of something as miniscule as her being able to drive them home from school,” her son said.

Susan Gera said she couldn't have asked for a better mother-in-law and that Mrs. Gera “was instrumental in both of her grandchildren's lives growing up.”

Mrs. Gera enjoyed ballroom dancing and golfing, mostly for the social aspect of both.

“She loved to golf. She didn't take herself too seriously, so being out on the golf course to her was more about the camaraderie,” Susan Gera said.

“She was the type of person that you would just open up to and you would feel like you've known her for years,” she said. “I'm sure that's the reason she went into school counseling. ... She was such a great listener, you felt like you could tell her anything.”

Mrs. Gera is survived by her husband, John E. Gera; a son, John Paul, and his wife, Susan; and two grandchildren, Isabella and John-Paul Gera.

Friends were received Friday at John J. Lopatich Funeral Home in Latrobe. A funeral Mass was held Saturday at the Holy Family Church in Latrobe. Burial was at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to John F. Fortney Pancreatic Cancer Research Group, P.O. Box 964, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2122, mguerry@tribweb.com, or via Twitter at @MattGuerry.