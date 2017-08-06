WWII vet was dedicated to job, employees

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Wayne C. Rings could talk to just about anyone.

Even strangers he met at the mall.

“He loved to go to the mall and sit and watch people,” his daughter Barbara Miller said. “That's how he met friends, too.”

“I think it was because he worked at the bank and he had to talk to people every day. He was in a corner, and he'd be able to watch people. I think that was his relaxation sometimes, just watching people.”

A World War II veteran, longtime American Legion member and Mellon Bank employee, Mr. Rings died of heart failure Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in his home in Greensburg. He was 95.

An employee of Mellon Bank for 25 years, Rings enjoyed learning things about the different people he met and taking chances on first-time loan borrowers, his family said.

He was all work and no play, and would rarely take time off on a Friday night to see a football game with his family.

“He never took off,” Miller said. “He felt that if his employees have to work Friday night, then so does he.”

He seemed to have a change of heart when he retired, though. He took up golf — something he told his family he would never do — and bought a camper.

“After he retired, that's when he really started doing the fun things,” his daughter Kathy Darling said.

“When we were growing up, we were never allowed a dog,” Miller said. “As soon as he retired, he got himself a dog.”

A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, Mr. Rings had aspirations of being a history and English teacher, but instead took a job at a credit reporting agency before enlisting in the Army during World War II. He served from 1943 to 1946 and was stationed in the Philippines and Japan.

In 1955, he went to work for Mellon Bank, his daughters said, and worked for several branches, progressing from a loan manager to a bank manager before retiring in 1980.

Darling said her father was a quiet but personable man who didn't ask for much.

“He had a very good memory,” she said. “He would ask you to do something, and if you did it, he remembered that.”

Miller said her father was a helpful person that she could always talk to.

“He helped us girls out a lot,” she said. “We could go and talk to him and ask his advice.”

Mr. Rings was a 50-year member of Loyalhanna Lodge No. 275 and Kedron Commandry No. 18; a member of Thomas B. Anderson, Chapter 309, Royal Arch Masons; a 60-year member of American Legion Post 344, Jeannette; and past president of the Greensburg Kiwanis Club.

Mr. Rings is survived by his wife of 69 years, Alice T. Rings; daughters, Susan Rings of Latrobe, Kathy Darling of Latrobe, Anna Bianco of Youngwood and Barbara Miller of Derry; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Vaia Funeral Home Inc. in Delmont. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by graveside services with full military honors accorded by VFW Post 33 Honor Guard, Greensburg, and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont.

Contributions may be made to Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.