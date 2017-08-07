Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Family came first for Latrobe homemaker
Jeff Himler | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Bernadette 'Bernie' Murphy Pevarnik, 86, of Latrobe, died peacefully Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, at her home.

Updated 2 hours ago

Bernie Pevarnik celebrated her birthday Saturday as she spent most of the special occasions in her life, surrounded by her large family.

With the majority of the more than 30 members of the extended family taking part in the early birthday gathering, daughter Karen Fennell noted, “It took us 10 minutes just to set up the family photos.

“She liked to celebrate life. We all had big birthday parties when we were growing up.”

Saturday's party was held in advance of Mrs. Pevarnik's birthdate so that family from Colorado could attend, and Fennell said all are glad of that timing that allowed them to be together with her one last time.

The following morning, Mrs. Pevarnik didn't wake as usual to attend daily Mass at the Carmelite Monastery in Unity.

Mrs. Bernadette Pevarnik, 86, of Latrobe, died at her home Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. She was born Aug. 22, 1930, in Sharpsburg, a daughter of the late Patrick and Elizabeth Murphy.

Mrs. Pevarnik worked as a Bell Telephone operator while her husband, Joe, who died in 2011, completed military service in Korea.

Otherwise, “She was a homemaker, 100 percent,” said her son, Joe (Jacie).

Until a few years ago, Mrs. Pevarnik remained active in her kitchen, making homemade spaghetti sauce, jellies and baked goods.

“You didn't leave her house without a stack of pizzelles or chocolate chip cookies,” her son said.

For many years, she also used her talents to fashion fabric creations for her growing family.

“She knitted all the grandchildren sweaters and made them blankets,” Fennell said.

Mrs. Pevarnik loved reading murder mysteries and was a faithful supporter of the Steelers.

Mrs. Pevarnik is survived by children Karen Fennell of Latrobe, Steve and his wife, Flo, of St. James, N.C., Joe and his wife, Judy, of Woodbridge, Va., Matt and his wife, Sandy, of Denver, Colo., and Mark and his wife, Shellie, of McSherrystown; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Vincent Basilica. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 5206 Center Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650, or St. Vincent Seminary, Rachel Pevarnik Scholarship Fund, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.