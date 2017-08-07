Family came first for Latrobe homemaker

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bernie Pevarnik celebrated her birthday Saturday as she spent most of the special occasions in her life, surrounded by her large family.

With the majority of the more than 30 members of the extended family taking part in the early birthday gathering, daughter Karen Fennell noted, “It took us 10 minutes just to set up the family photos.

“She liked to celebrate life. We all had big birthday parties when we were growing up.”

Saturday's party was held in advance of Mrs. Pevarnik's birthdate so that family from Colorado could attend, and Fennell said all are glad of that timing that allowed them to be together with her one last time.

The following morning, Mrs. Pevarnik didn't wake as usual to attend daily Mass at the Carmelite Monastery in Unity.

Mrs. Bernadette Pevarnik, 86, of Latrobe, died at her home Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. She was born Aug. 22, 1930, in Sharpsburg, a daughter of the late Patrick and Elizabeth Murphy.

Mrs. Pevarnik worked as a Bell Telephone operator while her husband, Joe, who died in 2011, completed military service in Korea.

Otherwise, “She was a homemaker, 100 percent,” said her son, Joe (Jacie).

Until a few years ago, Mrs. Pevarnik remained active in her kitchen, making homemade spaghetti sauce, jellies and baked goods.

“You didn't leave her house without a stack of pizzelles or chocolate chip cookies,” her son said.

For many years, she also used her talents to fashion fabric creations for her growing family.

“She knitted all the grandchildren sweaters and made them blankets,” Fennell said.

Mrs. Pevarnik loved reading murder mysteries and was a faithful supporter of the Steelers.

Mrs. Pevarnik is survived by children Karen Fennell of Latrobe, Steve and his wife, Flo, of St. James, N.C., Joe and his wife, Judy, of Woodbridge, Va., Matt and his wife, Sandy, of Denver, Colo., and Mark and his wife, Shellie, of McSherrystown; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Vincent Basilica. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 5206 Center Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650, or St. Vincent Seminary, Rachel Pevarnik Scholarship Fund, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.