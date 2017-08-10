Guidance counselor loved job, students

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Donald Ceroni always cheered for the underdog.

“He wanted to see them succeed,” said his daughter, Lurleen McGannon.

As a guidance counselor, high school and college basketball official, father and grandfather, he had plenty of chances to help underdogs, and he took every one he had.

“He always thought of other people before himself,” said his son-in-law Stephen McGannon.

Donald J. “DeDe” Ceroni, 79, of Norvelt, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Ceroni was born Sept. 10, 1937, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late James and Margaret Crivella Ceroni.

He earned three masters degrees in history, guidance and elementary education from California University of Pennsylvania and spent 35 years as a guidance counselor at Greensburg Central Catholic High School and then Mt. Pleasant Area High School.

“He just loved his job. He loved those kids,” said his wife, Marie Ceroni. “He couldn't wait to get up every morning to go to work.”

Mr. Ceroni remembered all of his students and the colleges he helped them get into.

They remembered him, too.

Former students would show up on his doorstep decades after graduating to thank him for his guidance, and everywhere he went he met people who knew him. Even some of the surgeons in Allegheny General Hospital, where he spent his final days, were former students.

“No matter where we went, somebody knew DeDe,” Lurleen McGannon said.

He was a perfectionist who held his students and his favorite sports teams to the same high standards he held himself. A notorious armchair coach, Mr. Ceroni would watch the Pirates and Steelers, then call into local sports talk radio shows who knew him as “Double D from Mt. Pleasant.”

He loved trivia contests, especially “Jeopardy,” and was not to be interrupted when Alex Trebek was on.

“You couldn't talk to him through ‘Jeopardy.' Fifty-five years I put up with that,” his wife said.

He is survived by his wife Marie Krivonik Ceroni; daughters Sherry Fleming and Lurleen McGannon of Latrobe; and five grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant, where a vigil service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Friday.

A blessing service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Florian Roman Catholic Church, United. Interment will be in the Forty Martyrs Cemetery, Trauger.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.