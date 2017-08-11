Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Army vet's visual effects featured in television, film
Patrick Varine | Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

According to his brother, James Lee Kreitzburg was different.

“By that, I mean he was a loving father and husband, intelligent conversationalist, fierce libertarian and veteran,” Gerry Kreitzburg said.

James Lee Kreitzburg of Murrysville died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, of complications resulting from brain cancer. He was 55.

Mr. Kreitzburg was born Sept. 23, 1961, the son of Peggy (Sprague) Kreitzburg of Beaver Falls, where he grew up. He was a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and an Army veteran.

During his time at the Art Institute, he met his future wife, Mary Anne (Waldo) Kreitzburg, while working at a nearby parking lot.

“I worked Downtown, and he parked cars next door,” his wife said. “Every day, he'd open the door to the building and say, ‘Hello, gorgeous,' and I'd giggle. That went on for about six months until he finally asked me out.”

The couple went to Jioio's Pizza and then to the movies.

Mr. Kreitzburg loved cars. He was a member of the North Hills Sports Car Club, the Sports Car Club of America's Steel Cities Region, the Special Vehicle Team Owners Association and the Pennsylvania Hill Climb Association. He owned both a Corvette and Mustang over the years.

“His main hobby over the last few years has been racing,” Mrs. Kreitzburg said. “He does hill climbs and also circle-track racing, trying to beat his best times.”

Mr. Kreitburg was a member of the Pittsburgh-based “Wankerville” group that participated regularly in Pennsylvania Hill Climb Association events.

“He spent a lot of time — and had a lot of fun — with them,” Mary Anne said.

In 2001, Mr. Kreitzburg founded Animal Inc., a content-creation and visual-effects company that has done work on the ABC show “Downward Dog” and the Sundance-Award-winning film “Blood Brother.” His work also has been featured in The Atlantic magazine and tech blog Gizmodo.

Mr. Kreitzburg was involved with the Pittsburgh Advertising Federation, creating several video presentations for the group's annual Addy Awards.

“He had a singularity of focus that allowed him to master so many of the intricacies of technology and art and leave the rest of us head-scratching,” his brother said.

Mrs. Kreitzburg said her husband was generous.

“Whether racing his Corvette or sitting on the porch, he was warm, generous and engaging,” his brother said. “I and many others will miss the gregarious curmudgeon that was my brother Jim.”

In addition to his mother and wife, Mr. Kreitzburg is survived by children, Amber, James and Danny Kreitzburg.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 120 Gernert Drive, Penn Hills.

William F. Gross Funeral Home of Penn Hills is in charge of arrangements.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.