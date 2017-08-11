Army vet's visual effects featured in television, film

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

According to his brother, James Lee Kreitzburg was different.

“By that, I mean he was a loving father and husband, intelligent conversationalist, fierce libertarian and veteran,” Gerry Kreitzburg said.

James Lee Kreitzburg of Murrysville died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, of complications resulting from brain cancer. He was 55.

Mr. Kreitzburg was born Sept. 23, 1961, the son of Peggy (Sprague) Kreitzburg of Beaver Falls, where he grew up. He was a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and an Army veteran.

During his time at the Art Institute, he met his future wife, Mary Anne (Waldo) Kreitzburg, while working at a nearby parking lot.

“I worked Downtown, and he parked cars next door,” his wife said. “Every day, he'd open the door to the building and say, ‘Hello, gorgeous,' and I'd giggle. That went on for about six months until he finally asked me out.”

The couple went to Jioio's Pizza and then to the movies.

Mr. Kreitzburg loved cars. He was a member of the North Hills Sports Car Club, the Sports Car Club of America's Steel Cities Region, the Special Vehicle Team Owners Association and the Pennsylvania Hill Climb Association. He owned both a Corvette and Mustang over the years.

“His main hobby over the last few years has been racing,” Mrs. Kreitzburg said. “He does hill climbs and also circle-track racing, trying to beat his best times.”

Mr. Kreitburg was a member of the Pittsburgh-based “Wankerville” group that participated regularly in Pennsylvania Hill Climb Association events.

“He spent a lot of time — and had a lot of fun — with them,” Mary Anne said.

In 2001, Mr. Kreitzburg founded Animal Inc., a content-creation and visual-effects company that has done work on the ABC show “Downward Dog” and the Sundance-Award-winning film “Blood Brother.” His work also has been featured in The Atlantic magazine and tech blog Gizmodo.

Mr. Kreitzburg was involved with the Pittsburgh Advertising Federation, creating several video presentations for the group's annual Addy Awards.

“He had a singularity of focus that allowed him to master so many of the intricacies of technology and art and leave the rest of us head-scratching,” his brother said.

Mrs. Kreitzburg said her husband was generous.

“Whether racing his Corvette or sitting on the porch, he was warm, generous and engaging,” his brother said. “I and many others will miss the gregarious curmudgeon that was my brother Jim.”

In addition to his mother and wife, Mr. Kreitzburg is survived by children, Amber, James and Danny Kreitzburg.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 120 Gernert Drive, Penn Hills.

William F. Gross Funeral Home of Penn Hills is in charge of arrangements.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.