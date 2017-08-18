Level Green man put his family first

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For 12 years, Thomas Eugene Grabowski commuted weekly between Level Green and Baltimore so that he could support his family without disrupting their lives.

“He traveled for over a decade, basically in an effort to not uproot our family,” said his daughter Rachael Osborne.

When his son was playing his senior game for Penn-Trafford High School in the middle of the week, he made a 500-mile round trip after work.

“He drove all the way home to watch me play baseball and then he turned around and drove all the way back,” said Dan Grabowski.

He tried to get back home for all the major events in their lives, said his daughter Gwendolyn Hanson.

“He really did put his family first,” she said.

Thomas Eugene Grabowski, 68, of Level Green died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, after a long battle with CNS lymphoma.

He was born Dec. 15, 1948, in New Kensington, the son of the late Walter and Bertha Grabowski.

He served in the Coast Guard from 1969 to 1972 on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Duane WHEC-33. He graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1979 with a bachelor of science degree in agriculture.

Hired as a field service technician for Leybold USA Inc. in Export, he worked for the company for 20 years until he was downsized, his children said. He took a civilian job with the Coast Guard in 2002 as a marine electrician and made the nine-hour round-trip commute to Baltimore every week until he retired in 2014.

Mr. Grabowski loved to drive, read and take photos, but his main passion after his family was history, his children said.

During their vacations to the Outer Banks, he would stop at historical monuments along the way. He was mainly interested in military history from the French and Indian War through modern conflicts, his son said.

He also liked going to reenactments and often took the family on impromptu Sunday afternoon trips to a state park or a battlefield.

“We would get out for a half-hour to an hour to learn something and then drive back home,” said his daughter.

One year at the Outer Banks, Mr. Grabowski asked a park ranger about shipwrecks and they walked about 10 miles to look at a ship that probably wrecked in the 1800s, Dan Grabowski said.

Wherever they went, “he would always find something historic to read. He was always on the lookout,” he said.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Victoria (Reinert) Grabowski; three children, Gwendolyn Hanson and her husband, Gary, of Canal Fulton, Ohio, Rachael Osborne of Fairborn, Ohio, and Daniel Grabowski and his wife, Keri, of Level Green; and one granddaughter, Evelyn Cedar Osborne.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Regis Roman Catholic Church, 517 Homewood Ave., Trafford.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.