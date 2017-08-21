Rheumatoid arthritis didn't stop Irwin man from enjoying the outdoors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carl W. Miller of Irwin started collecting guns in high school, became a marksman in the Army National Guard and spent more than 45 years teaching hunter/trapper courses in area sportsmen clubs.

“He loved it,” said his daughter Colleen Stubbs. “He enjoyed (teaching) and they counted on him.”

Mr. Miller became interested in firearms “from when he could carry one in his hands,” said his sister, Mary Ann Brown.

He reloaded his own ammunition. Shortly before his death, he was asking if she was interested in selling a Mossberg rifle owned by her late husband, she said.

“It was his passion,” she said.

Carl W. Miller died Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was 82.

He was born July 11, 1935, in Arona, the son of the late Lawrence J. and Violet Miller.

He joined the Army National Guard in 1954 and attained the rank of sergeant in the 110th Infantry, his family said.

He was on active duty during part of his six-year enlistment.

Mr. Miller retired from CTP Carrera Inc. in Latrobe, where he was a quality assurance technician.

He was a member of American Legion Post No. 359 in Irwin and the National Rifle Association.

Her brother was a prankster who liked to wait until the tensest moment in a horror movie to yell “boo,” Brown said. “He was a bundle of laughter and fun.”

Diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in the 1960s, he didn't allow the inflammatory joint disease to stop him from participating in shooting competitions as well as hunting and fishing, his daughter said. He also made muzzleloaders.

“He was still able to target shoot and be very, very good, so he was very proud of that,” Stubbs said.

Mr. Miller occasionally hunted elk in Colorado, but mainly hunted deer, turkey and small game in Pennsylvania and fished for trout in area streams, said his son Eric Miller of Greensburg. He had 50 to 60 guns in his collection.

He also enjoyed camping and taking vacations in Hilton Head and the Outer Banks.

“He was easygoing,” his son said. “He got along with everybody.”

Their father was a “social butterfly” who developed an interest in photography and video in the 1960s, Stubbs said.

At family reunions, Christmas parties and other gatherings, “he was the man with the video camera” long before most people had them, she said.

He had his own darkroom and collected cameras, his family said.

Whenever he traveled, “his camera was always with him,” Stubbs said.

His memberships included the Irwin Sportsmen's Club, the White Oak Road and Gun Club and the McKeesport Sportsmen's Association.

“He was a member of as many as he could join,” she said.

Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Martha G. (Lash) Miller. He is survived by their four children, Denise Sager of Mt. Pleasant; Christine Trout and her husband, W. Ronald, of Richland; Colleen Stubbs and her husband, Jeff, of Erie; and Eric Miller and his wife, Terri, of Greensburg; 12 grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Joseph W. Nickels Funeral Home, 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie. Interment with full military honors will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, 150 East Side Drive, Hempfield.

Memorial donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 790 Holiday Drive, Green Tree, PA, 15220.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.