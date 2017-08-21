Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Rheumatoid arthritis didn't stop Irwin man from enjoying the outdoors

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Carl W. Miller of Irwin started collecting guns in high school, became a marksman in the Army National Guard and spent more than 45 years teaching hunter/trapper courses in area sportsmen clubs.

“He loved it,” said his daughter Colleen Stubbs. “He enjoyed (teaching) and they counted on him.”

Mr. Miller became interested in firearms “from when he could carry one in his hands,” said his sister, Mary Ann Brown.

He reloaded his own ammunition. Shortly before his death, he was asking if she was interested in selling a Mossberg rifle owned by her late husband, she said.

“It was his passion,” she said.

Carl W. Miller died Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital. He was 82.

He was born July 11, 1935, in Arona, the son of the late Lawrence J. and Violet Miller.

He joined the Army National Guard in 1954 and attained the rank of sergeant in the 110th Infantry, his family said.

He was on active duty during part of his six-year enlistment.

Mr. Miller retired from CTP Carrera Inc. in Latrobe, where he was a quality assurance technician.

He was a member of American Legion Post No. 359 in Irwin and the National Rifle Association.

Her brother was a prankster who liked to wait until the tensest moment in a horror movie to yell “boo,” Brown said. “He was a bundle of laughter and fun.”

Diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in the 1960s, he didn't allow the inflammatory joint disease to stop him from participating in shooting competitions as well as hunting and fishing, his daughter said. He also made muzzleloaders.

“He was still able to target shoot and be very, very good, so he was very proud of that,” Stubbs said.

Mr. Miller occasionally hunted elk in Colorado, but mainly hunted deer, turkey and small game in Pennsylvania and fished for trout in area streams, said his son Eric Miller of Greensburg. He had 50 to 60 guns in his collection.

He also enjoyed camping and taking vacations in Hilton Head and the Outer Banks.

“He was easygoing,” his son said. “He got along with everybody.”

Their father was a “social butterfly” who developed an interest in photography and video in the 1960s, Stubbs said.

At family reunions, Christmas parties and other gatherings, “he was the man with the video camera” long before most people had them, she said.

He had his own darkroom and collected cameras, his family said.

Whenever he traveled, “his camera was always with him,” Stubbs said.

His memberships included the Irwin Sportsmen's Club, the White Oak Road and Gun Club and the McKeesport Sportsmen's Association.

“He was a member of as many as he could join,” she said.

Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Martha G. (Lash) Miller. He is survived by their four children, Denise Sager of Mt. Pleasant; Christine Trout and her husband, W. Ronald, of Richland; Colleen Stubbs and her husband, Jeff, of Erie; and Eric Miller and his wife, Terri, of Greensburg; 12 grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Joseph W. Nickels Funeral Home, 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie. Interment with full military honors will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, 150 East Side Drive, Hempfield.

Memorial donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 790 Holiday Drive, Green Tree, PA, 15220.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.