Mechanic tinkered, toiled on own time

As a coal miner's son growing up in Slickville during the Depression and World War II, John Sheliga learned the value of work at an early age — at a local grocery store and later in a coal mine, on the Aleutian Islands building an airplane runway, and finally as an auto mechanic and a forklift operator.

When he dug coal at a local farm, Mr. Sheliga walked three miles to get to work, then had to hand-load coal for delivery to a nearby tipple, said his son, Michael Sheliga.

And when he was not working for someone else, Mr. Sheliga was busy building his family's home in Slickville, or tinkering with lawn mowers, cars and clocks, his son said.

“He loved to tinker. He would keep at it until he fixed it,” Michael Sheliga said.

John T. Sheliga, 87, formerly of Slickville, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Richmond, Va., near where he was staying with his daughter, Nancy Sheliga, of Mechanicsville, Va.

He was born April 24, 1930, in Slickville, son of the late Theodore and Natalia Machulak Sheliga. His childhood home was next to a coal company's barn that housed mules used for hauling in the mine.

A roller skating accident that left him with a broken arm at age 9 gave him the chance to ride on the Pennsylvania Railroad with his mother to the New York World's Fair of 1939, his son said.

Mr. Sheliga began working at Nicholas Kitch's Confectionary in Slickville, delivering groceries on foot and later by truck, Michael Sheliga said.

After graduating from Saltsburg High School in 1947, he served in the Army from 1952 to 1954. As a member of the Special Category Army Reassigned With Air Force, or SCARWAF, an engineer aviation unit, he helped to build runways for the Air Force on Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

He worked for Westinghouse Air Brake Co. in Wilmerding and at Grabiak's garage as a mechanic, first in Slickville and later in New Alexandria. He operated his own auto body shop in the basement of Mike Kitch's garage in Slickville. For nearly 30 years, he was a forklift mechanic with Beckwith Machinery Co. in Murrysville, until he retired in 1992.

He met his future wife, Loretta Marafka of Iselin, Indiana County, at a polka dance in the 1960s. The couple would be married for 51 years.

He loved to work in his large garden and had an orchard with 30 different fruit trees, said his daughter, Nancy. His peaches once won a blue ribbon at the Westmoreland Fair.

Mr. Sheliga was active at Holy Ghost Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Slickville, where he served as trustee, vestryman and vice president of the parish board. He helped to make the pierogies the church sold, handling the duty of boiling them.

He was a member of American Legion Post 18 in Slickville for more than 60 years.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Sheliga is survived by two daughters, Nancy Sheliga, of Mechanicsville, Va., and Carol Sheliga, of Howell, N.J.; and son Michael Sheliga, of Slickville.

