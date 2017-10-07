Greensburg woman found joy in family, friends and the Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nancy Brown would make the rounds of Greensburg every Sunday after church, visiting friends and family at their homes — and enjoying a meal at every stop.

“By the time she got home, she would have eaten six different places, six of her favorites,” said her cousin, Denise Person.

She was never happier than in the company of friends.

“She was just a lot of fun and very generous of spirit. She loved to spend time with everyone, and she loved to laugh and talk,” Person said.

Nancy Irene Brown, 86, of Greensburg died Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. She was born Sept. 19, 1931, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Calvin and Irene Rollins Brown.

“She was always right here for everybody. Most of her life was church and family,” said her cousin, Ronald Palmer.

Ms. Brown was a devout member of Bethel AME Church in Greensburg, where she served as a trustee, volunteered on the finance committee and helped organize the food bank.

She spent her career as an administrative assistant in the University of Pittsburgh mathematics department.

She was a faithful fan of the Pirates and Steelers.

“She was big into sports, so we always tried to go to a couple Pirates games and at least one Steelers game a year,” Palmer said.

Every Sunday, she'd call family members who lived far away — but not during a Steelers game.

“Every Sunday, we talked. But if it was Steelers season, we'd wait until the game was over. And if they were having one of their rough games, she'd be pacing all day,” Person said.

When family members moved across the country, Ms. Brown made sure they continued to represent their home team.

“As soon as the Steelers would win either a conference championship or the Super Bowl, she was busy packing up hats and Terrible Towels and mailing them to Texas, Arizona, Maryland, all over the place,” Persons aid.

When she went to games, she was effortlessly able to make friends with people at neighboring tailgate parties, Person said.

She was always there for the younger members of her large extended family.

“She never had children of her own, but she always helped raise all the other children in the family,” Person said. “She went out of her way for kids.”

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Barnhart Funeral Home, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Bethel AME Church, 33 N. Spring St., Greensburg. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.