Masontown veteran, former Pa. trooper 'was proud of his service'

With a father who had served in the U.S. Army and the Pennsylvania State Police, it's not surprising that Peter Chuberko and his two sisters grew up with a lot of rules and discipline.

“He liked the regimented life,” Chuberko said of his father, Daniel Chuberko. “He was proud of his service with the Army and being a police officer.”

Daniel Louis “Sonny” Chuberko, of Masontown, died Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 at Uniontown Hospital. He was 81.

“Sonny” was his father's boyhood nickname, to separate him from his father of the same name, said Peter Chuberko, 47, of Monroeville.

Mr. Chuberko was drafted into the Army in 1959 and served with a missile company at Fort Bliss, Texas. He was honorably discharged in 1962, the same year he joined the state police.

Chuck Schohn, 77, of Lower Burrell was Mr. Chuberko's roommate at the state police's Everett barracks, and they worked together there and out of the Gibsonia station.

While Mr. Chuberko left the state police after about eight years to work as a heavy equipment operator, Schohn stayed, retiring in 1992 after 30 years. But they stayed in touch and remained friends.

As roommates and single guys, Schohn said they solidified their friendship over pizza and beer.

“We worked a lot of midnighters,” he said. “When you're the only two in your zone, you have to watch each other's back, so we had each other's back.

“He was a good person. He was a family man,” Schohn said. “He was a class-A person. Danny is someone you won't forget.”

One thing Schohn said he liked about Mr. Chuberko is that his whole family plays the button box accordion. Peter Chuberko said it's part of their Slovenian heritage.

After the state police, Mr. Chuberko served as a police officer in Pitcairn and Trafford.

Peter Chuberko followed his father's footsteps into law enforcement. He is a K-9 officer with Ross Township.

His current K-9 partner, Cezar, was his dad's buddy. And Mr. Chuberko was close with his son's previous dog, Uvo.

“They were like two old retired guys together,” he said.

Mr. Chuberko enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, pastimes that his children also picked up. Peter Chuberko said his dad was a jokester and was opinionated on just about anything.

Having had a few close calls during his tenure as an officer, he also offered advice to his son.

“Every time I left for work, he'd tell me to be careful,” he said.

In addition to his son, Mr. Chuberko is survived by daughters Chrysan Cheran of Richfield, Pa., and Suzanne Schewiss of Virginia Beach, Va.; his former wife, Rosalie Chuberko; sister, Betty Konter of North Huntingdon; and three grandchildren.

Final visitation will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at John S. Maykuth Jr. Funeral Home, 7 River Ave., Masontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown.

Burial with military rites will be at St. Mary's Nativity Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Masontown.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.