South Huntingdon pipefitter's skills took him around the globe

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

James Smith was a pipefitter by trade whose skills were good enough not only to work in Western Pennsylvania, but South America and Saudi Arabia, as well.

“He spent six months working in Suriname (South America). When the steel mills shut down in the Pittsburgh area, he worked two years in Saudi Arabia,” said his daughter, Judy Scheidecker of Loganton, Clinton County.

James L. Smith of South Huntingdon died Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in his home. He was 85.

He was born July 11, 1932, in Pittsburgh, the son of Newell and Ruth Smith. He grew up in North Braddock and graduated from the former Scott High School there.

After high school, he joined the Marine Corps, where he served two years in combat during the Korean War. Mr. Smith was a Marine sharpshooter who learned to shoot while hunting as a youngster.

“He was very good with a gun,” his daughter said.

While in combat in Korea, he was wounded three times and received the Purple Heart, she said.

When he returned from the war, he married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Manges. The couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in August.

When he worked in Suriname in northern South America, his daughter said she, her mother and brother, Newell, lived there for six months.

When he worked in Saudi Arabia in the early 1980s, however, Mr. Smith went by himself. At the time, his daughter said she was a teenager and likely would have had to go abroad to continue her schooling. Her mother was a little too independent to live under the strict rules imposed on women in that country, she said.

They did, however, meet her father in Greece for a vacation, his daughter recalled.

He retired in 1997 from Sauer Pittsburgh.

A resident of the West Newton area for the past 30 years, he was formerly of Madison.

He was a member of Local 449, BTJ Steamfitters, the F&AM Lodge 546 of Penn Hills and was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite, Valley of Coudersport. He was a life member of American Legion Post 981 of South Greensburg.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Smith; two daughters, Pam DeMaglio of South Huntingdon and Judy Scheidecker of Loganton; one son, Newell Smith of Florida; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 in the home of his daughter, Pam DeMaglio, 2225 Mt. Pleasant Road, South Huntingdon.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital in memory of James L. Smith, www.shrinershospitals.org/donate.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

