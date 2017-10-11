Students meant the world to elementary teacher from Ligonier Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dixie Hurt loved teaching her Ligonier Valley elementary pupils so much it didn't seem like work.

“She loved being around little kids and missed them so much when she retired,” said her husband, Charles Hurt. “She had an infectious personality. She made learning enjoyable and encouraged the kids in everything she did.”

For all but one of her 34 years with the local district, she taught fourth-graders at Ligonier's R. K. Mellon Elementary, focusing on language arts and social sciences.

She guided students in creative projects that made lasting impressions. Charles Hurt shared a recent letter from one former student who recalled that fashioning a world globe with papier-mache and paint taught him the value of “taking my time and paying attention to details.”

Dixie L. Hurt, 69, of Ligonier Township died Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, following a battle with cancer. Born Aug. 23, 1948, in Windber, Somerset County, she was a daughter of the late Wayne and Ruth Freidline.

Mrs. Hurt graduated from Ligonier Valley High School in 1966. She earned a degree in elementary education at Ashland University, where she was a charter member of the Alpha Phi sorority, and a master's degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

She initially taught at Cook Township Elementary School and retired from the Ligonier Valley district in 2004.

Friend and fellow retired fourth-grade teacher Sue Lawlor recalled that Mrs. Hurt scheduled a weekly “sharing time” when students explored role-playing and brought items from home to display.

“That was one of her favorite times because she would really get to know her students. Then she could get books that her students might be interested in,” Lawlor said.

Mrs. Hurt also made a positive impression with her color-coordinated outfits and her patriotism — expressed by attending her father's Marine Corps reunions and decorating her classroom in red, white and blue for Veterans Day.

“Her kids knew how to fold a flag, and they knew all the states and capitals,” her husband said.

Mrs. Hurt volunteered with Meals on Wheels and participated in school walk-a-thon events that raised money for the program.

Her hobbies included playing piano, traveling to the Caribbean and golfing and socializing with owners Dick Groat and Jerry Lynch at the local Champion Lakes Golf Course.

In addition to her husband of 44 years, she is survived by a sister, Sandra Johnson, and her husband, Robert, of Ligonier.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. A service will be held 9 a.m. Friday in St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church. Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 203, Ligonier, PA 15658, or to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.