Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

UPG professor a champion of the written word

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Norm McWhinney
University of Pittsburgh Greensburg
Norm McWhinney

Updated 50 minutes ago

A man of arts and letters and many other roles will be remembered at a memorial service Saturday at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.

The service for professor emeritus Norman McWhinney will begin at 2 p.m. in the Campana Chapel, 150 Finoli Drive, Hempfield.

McWhinney, 85, of Greensburg died Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at his home.

The son of a barber, Mr. McWhinney was a husband, father, military veteran and educator who was the first English professor at Pitt-Greensburg.

Mr. McWhinney was often heard saying teaching wasn't work. For him, teaching was fulfilling. He always said he “never worked a day in his life.”

He didn't ignore student concerns about the Vietnam War and society. Instead, he was concerned and got involved in societal issues, friends and former students said.

In appreciation, the Norman McWhinney Scholarship for Excellence in Written Communication is an annual award still presented by the university, said friend and fellow professor Norman Scanlon.

Mr. McWhinney was an Army veteran of the Korean War.

As the school's first English professor on campus, teaching literature and poetry, he chaired the department until he could return to the classroom “to make it fun for students,” said his widow, Michalene McWhinney.

“He brought joy,” she said. “He was funny and very, very witty. The students loved him. He made learning fun.”Mr. McWhinney always had a pun on his lips, and he was a poetry writer who enjoyed leading others to enjoy the art of verse, Scanlon said.

Mr. McWhinney liked acting and directing civic theater productions.

He was comfortable wearing lederhosen, the leather breeches worn in Central Europe. He helped German professor Ruth Kuschmiez introduce Octoberfest and the German Society to students at Pitt-Greensburg.

So successful was his immersion into that role that he was soon inviting high schools across Western Pennsylvania to send students, Kuschmierz said. They were served apple cider instead of beer, she laughed.

“Now, Octoberfest is a very common thing. It wasn't when he got involved,” Kuschmierz said. “He really made the Greensburg campus popular, and he cultivated a love of travel and Germany.”

He also had varied interests, including the defense of civil rights. In 1991, The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms honored him as citizen of the year for his efforts.

In addition to his wife, Mr. McWhinney is survived by sons, Mark McWhinney and Craig McWhinney; stepchildren Margie Keno, Amy Spears and Natalie Harris; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to The Norman McWhinney Scholarship for Excellence in Writing, 150 Finoli Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.