Former Mt. Pleasant Vikings baseball, basketball player loved coaching kids

Charles Kubasky Jr. loved playing sports at Mt. Pleasant Area High School, where he starred on the Vikings' baseball and basketball teams and loved coaching his children in sports.

“He has a whole slew of kids who are playing ball because of him,” said his wife, Kerri Neiderhiser Kubasky.

Charles P. Kubasky Jr., 46, of Mt. Pleasant, died of cancer at his home Monday, Oct. 30, 2017.

He was born Nov. 16, 1970, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Patricia Rogacki Kubasky of Mt. Pleasant and the late Charles P. Kubasky. Mr. Kubasky was a 1989 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School, where he played on the baseball and basketball teams. He was good enough to earn a varsity letter on the baseball team as a freshman. He was a pitcher and third baseman for the Vikings' baseball team and point guard for the basketball team.

“He was very talented,” Mrs. Kubasky said.

After high school, he played on the softball team for the Word of Life Church in Hempfield, where he was a member.

He coached in the Mt. Pleasant Little League and the girls slow pitch softball league, in which his daughter, Adaline Mae Kubasky, played. He helped form the Mt. Pleasant Legion baseball team last year and coached the team.

He was not a win-at-all-costs kind of coach. “He was in it solely to make them (players) better,” Mrs. Kubasky said.

Even as her husband was undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer, he continued to coach, wearing a pack filled with cancer-fighting medication, Mrs. Kubasky said.

Both Adaline Mae, a senior at Mr. Pleasant Area High School, and their son, Nathan Charles Kubasky, a freshman, are active in sports like their father, Mrs. Kubasky said.

Mr. Kobasky sold doors for Milliken Millwork Inc. of Sidman, Cambria County.

The couple were high school sweethearts at Mt. Pleasant and were together for 10 years before marrying, Mrs. Kubasky said. They celebrated their 20th anniversary this year.

“He was such a good man. He always went above and beyond, whether it was for a friend or a stranger,” Mrs. Kubasky said.

In addition to his mother, wife and children, he is survived by a sister, Janet Hoffer of Latrobe; and two nieces.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Word of Life Church, 4497 Route 136, Hempfield.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Kubasky may be made to Mt. Pleasant Little League, P.O. Box 505, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.