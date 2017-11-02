Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

History, community, church among vet's missions

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

James Humphreys of Derry was aboard a Navy ship somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean during World War II when he mailed a letter to the girl he left behind, Phyllis McCracken of Derry Township.

In it, he asked if her minister at Latrobe Presbyterian Church did a good job.

Unable to ask her in person, it was Mr. Humphreys' way of proposing to his young girlfriend, whom he met on a blind date while he was home on leave.

“I married him in his Navy uniform. We had a honeymoon at the William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh,” and he returned to duty a week after their March 1945 wedding, his wife said.

The couple was married for more than 72 years until Mr. Humphreys' death at home on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at the age of 95.

Born Nov. 12, 1921, to Davis and Twila Brown Humphreys of Derry, Mr. Humphreys graduated from Derry Borough High School in 1939 and started work as an apprentice at the Pennsylvania Railroad Co., where his father was a superintendent at the rail yard, said his son, Richard Humphreys of Leesburg, Va.

The story about his service during World War II was included in the book “An Honor to Serve” by St. Vincent College professor Richard Wissolik.

Mr. Humphreys served briefly aboard the USS Massachusetts, a battleship, and spent most of his service in the Navy on the USS Fowler, a destroyer escort that protected convoys traveling the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea to North Africa.

Richard Humphreys said his father had mentioned seeing several torpedoes fired at their convoys.

When he was discharged from the Navy, Mr. Humphreys joined his father in working for the Pennsylvania Railroad as a locomotive mechanic in Pitcairn. He worked for the railroad until his retirement in 1982.

Mr. Humphreys was civic-minded, serving on Derry council in the 1980s and also as a judge of election. He was a founding member of the Derry Area Historical Society and received the 2012 Pomeroy award for his contributions.

“He was a history buff,” his son said.

A lifelong member of Derry Presbyterian Church, he served as a church schoolteacher, deacon, elder and youth leader who led five mission trips.

“He was one of those members of the ‘Greatest Generation.' He lived an amazing life,” Richard Humphreys said.

In addition to his wife and son, Mr. Humphreys is survived by a granddaughter and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Derry Presbyterian Church. Interment will be in Coles Cemetery. McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.

Donations may be given to Derry Presbyterian Church or the Derry Area Historical Society.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jnapsha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.