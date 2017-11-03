Greensburg man 'always had a smile on his face'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Whether he was working first, second or third shift, Peter Fredo never let that get in the way of his family or church life.

“Dad was a very big band parent. He would come to practices or football games, even if he was working third shift,” his son Vince Fredo said.

Mr. Fredo worked at the former General Tire Rubber Co. in Jeannette for 40 years, covering all three shifts and a variety of jobs during his career. The company made plastic and rubber products, including Penn tennis balls.

Peter A. Fredo of Greensburg died Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at home. He was 88.

Born in Greensburg on Aug. 6, 1929, he was a son of the late Dominick and Nancy Montagna Fredo. He graduated from Greensburg High School in 1948 and went to work at General Tire. He retired in 1991.

Mr. Fredo's other passion was his church, the former St. Bede Catholic Church in Bovard, where he worked as a volunteer until the parish closed in 2008.

“He did the majority of the landscaping work for the church. He worked at festivals, fundraisers, spaghetti dinners and bazaars,” his son Mark Fredo said. “It wasn't just attending Mass — it was full involvement with the church and parish.”

He arrived early to make coffee and stayed late to clean up. “It was a small parish, so everybody had to contribute to keep the church going,” his son Rick Fredo said.

After St. Bede's closed, he attended St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Crabtree.

Mr. Fredo was a jovial person who enjoyed making people laugh, his sons said. “Most people, when they talk to me, say, ‘Pete was always joking. He made us laugh, he always had a smile on his face,' ” Mark Fredo said.

Mr. Fredo enjoyed going to dances with his wife, Rose, playing cards with friends and tending his yard, especially his grapevines, his sons said.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rose Amatangelo Fredo; three sons, Vince Fredo and his wife, Debbie, of New Stanton, Rick Fredo and his wife, Tina, of Longmont, Colo., and Mark Fredo and his husband, Kirk Nelson, of Floyds Knobs, Ind.; four grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

Parting prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, 134 Industrial Park Road, Suite 1600, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.