Greensburg man was easygoing dad, 'gentle, loving, kind'

Donald Rach could make almost anything in his basement workshop.

“If you needed it, he built it, from tables to blanket racks,” said his son, Donald Rach Jr.

Mr. Rach worked for Uniontown's Fike's Dairy, now United Dairy, for 40 years. But woodworking was his passion.

“My sister and I would pick out furniture out of a Pottery Barn catalog, and he would just make it,” said his daughter Jennifer Zilli.

Donald G. Rach, 87, of Greensburg, formerly of Uniontown, died Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Walnut Ridge Memory Care.

He was born May 9, 1930, in Lemont Furnace to the late Paul Rach and Rachel Crowley Rach Anne.

He was a Navy veteran who served as a radio operator during the Korean War.

He got his start in the dairy working at the plant before becoming a truck driver. At first, he delivered milk to homes, but then the business shifted to grocery stores and shops. He would wake up at 3 every morning to make his rounds but still had plenty of energy for his family every evening.

“Whenever he got home from work, we always went out and played basketball every day,” Rach Jr. said.

Mr. Rach was “gentle, loving, kind, funny, considerate, the whole spiel,” said Virginia “Ginny” Maher Rach, his wife of nearly 48 years.

The family moved from Uniontown to Greensburg about 15 years ago. When they moved, Mr. Rach's only request was that he have a workshop in the basement for his woodworking, Zilli said.

“He was easygoing, would do anything for anybody,” she said.

Rach Jr. said the world would be a better place if more people were as giving as his father.

“He was super funny, and he bent over backwards for everybody,” he said. “If everybody could help each other out like he helped people, this place would be so much better.”

Mr. Rach is survived by his wife, Virginia “Ginny” Maher Rach; children Lori Altavilla and her husband, Ralph, of North Carolina; Joyce Pfeiffer and her husband, Bill, of Pittsburgh; Amy McCormick and her husband, Lee, of St. Louis, Mo.; Jennifer Zilli of North Huntingdon; and Donald Rach Jr. and his wife, Brandi, of South Carolina; stepchildren David Giachetti and his wife, Mary, of Virginia, and Lisa Thomas and her husband, Chris, of Greensburg; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Parting prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass in St. Bruno Church, South Greensburg. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.