Nurse used free time to volunteer, help others

Cheryl Pomeroy dedicated her life to helping others in need, whether it was through her job as a psychiatric nurse at a state hospital or as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity, rebuilding homes devastated by Hurricane Katrina.

“She was always about helping people,” said her daughter Amy Gustafson of Latrobe.

Cheryl B. Pomeroy, 75, of Unity Township died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at UPMC Shadyside of complications from cancer. She had marked 20 years as a cancer survivor, Mrs. Gustafson said.

She was born Feb. 1, 1942, in Detroit, a daughter of the late John H. and Laverne Reeves Bryant.

She met Ronald T. Pomeroy of McKeesport at a New Jersey beach town, and the couple moved to Western Pennsylvania after they were married.

After earning a degree in psychiatric social work from Michigan State University, she became a psychiatric social worker for Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township, where she worked for more than 35 years.

But working one job was not enough for Mrs. Pomeroy, who was widowed and raising a family. She was a waitress at Mr. Toad's, a Greensburg tavern, and worked at the Cards N Sweets Hallmark Store when it was located behind Westmoreland Mall.

A member of Saint Vincent Basilica at Saint Vincent College, she volunteered at the adjacent parish gift shop.

Mrs. Pomeroy was a volunteer driver for Meals On Wheels in Latrobe and did mission work abroad, caring for orphans and children suffering from diseases. Mrs. Gustafson said her mother also helped the needy in Pittsburgh, serving a Thanksgiving meal at a mission.

Mrs. Pomeroy wasn't afraid to tackle a construction job. She did carpentry work to help build homes devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 through a Habitat for Humanity chapter in Atlanta, where she joined a friend in volunteering, her daughter said.

She loved to travel, particularly international trips. She and a friend traveled to New Zealand and Australia.

Mrs. Pomeroy was loyal to her alma mater. She and her grandchildren went to the Penn State-Michigan State football game in East Lansing last month and watched Michigan State upset Penn State.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

She is survived by three daughters, Amy Gustafson and her husband, Todd, of Latrobe, Rhonda DeStefino, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Lori Talarico, of Greensburg; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Saint Vincent Basilica in Unity.

Memorial contributions may be made to Torrance State Hospital, Indigent Patient Fund, P.O. Box 111, Torrance, Pa. 15779.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.