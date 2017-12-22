Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

Towing business operator Stull always showed professionalism

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

If there was one thing the Thomas Stull family learned over the years, it was that towing calls don't take a holiday, even on Christmas Day.

“I don't think there ever was a family function — whether it was a birthday or a holiday — that there wasn't a (towing) phone call and he would say, ‘I'll be back in a half hour,'” said his son Thomas Stull Jr. “We grew up with that.”

For Mr. Stull, the longtime proprietor of Stull's Garage in Jones Mills, running a family business was just a part of being a family man. The family always lived next door.

“It was a profitable business to be in, so he just stayed there and ran it. He really enjoyed the towing end of it,” his son said.

Thomas A. Stull of Jones Mills died Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at his home. He was 77.

Born in Jones Mills on Nov. 11, 1940, he was the son of the late Jacob Arnold and Margaret (Kalp) Stull. His father founded the business on Old Route 711 in the 1930s and moved it to the new Route 711 in 1946.

Mr. Stull grew up next door to the family business and went to work there after attending Mt. Pleasant High School, his son said. He took over the business in 1971.

“He had a brief stint in road construction, but his dad sort of insisted that he stay in the garage business,” Stull Jr. said. “My grandfather was a real entrepreneur ... and he sort of passed that onto him.”

Mr. Stull was a self-taught mechanic who learned much of the trade from his father. Stull's Garage handled all repairs for cars foreign and domestic, including collision, mechanical and state safety inspections, his son said.

At one time, the business had eight employees. Mr. Stull retired in 2009 and enjoyed hunting, fishing and family time.

The business, renamed C&D Diesel Performance LLC, is now run by Mr. Stull's daughter and son-in-law, Christi and Chad Younkin.

Mr. Stull is survived by his wife, Mae Bollinger Stull; his children, Thomas Stull Jr., Daniel Stull and Christi Younkin and her husband, Chad, all of Jones Mills; and five grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Clyde-Brooks Funeral Home, 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

