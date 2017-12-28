Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

Latrobe mother of 3 had knack for learning, traveling

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 12:12 a.m.

Despite the challenges of raising three boys on a waitress's salary in the 1950s and '60s, Mame Toman kept a positive outlook and greeted everyone with love, her sons said.

“I sometimes wonder how she kept it all together. So do a lot of her friends,” said Randy Toman.

The oldest member of Latrobe First Church of God, Mrs. Toman “had a strong belief in God,” he said.

A fan of crossword puzzles and an avid reader, card player and, when she could afford it, traveler, Mrs. Toman always had a smile, Scott Toman said.

“She was always telling people that she loved them and loved seeing them,” he said.

Alma Mae “Mame” Toman, 98, of Latrobe died Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in the Loyalhanna Care Center, Derry. Born Nov. 8, 1919, in Coopers­town, she was the daughter of the late Frank E. and Georgia El Dewey Jones.

After she graduated from Derry Area High School, she worked a variety of jobs before becoming a waitress at the Rolling Rock Club in Ligonier. She eventually started working in the club's laundry, her sons said.

“She often worked seven days a week, a lot of times 16 hours a day,” Randy Toman said. “She really never had an easy time of it.”

Sometimes she would work a full shift during the day and then return to work a party, Scott Toman said. In later years, she did laundry for a private residence.

“She worked full time up until her 70s,” he said.

Even after she “retired,” Mrs. Toman put in a lot of volunteer hours at the Latrobe Senior Center and the Derry Historical Society, her sons said.

At the senior center, she ran the front desk and helped with the finances, Scott Toman said.

“She did that until she was no longer able to go,” he said.

She also worked as a volunteer in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital's laundry for a short time, he said.

“She was a very smart woman,” said her daughter-in-law, Mandee Toman.

Mrs. Toman seemed to collect information from everywhere and could discuss a wide range of subjects, she said.

“She read a lot, and she always seemed to know as much as you did or more than you did sometimes,” she said. “When you left, she would always say, ‘I love you.' ”

Mrs. Toman liked to take pictures, and when her family took her on a trip to New York City, she nearly drove them crazy, her daughter-in-law said.

“Pretty much every nice spot, we would have to stop so she could take a picture,” Mandee Toman said.

Mrs. Toman was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter 76, the Derry Historical Society, the Fifth Ward Senior Citizens and the Latrobe Golden Agers.

In her later years, she went on several cruises to the Caribbean and one to Alaska. She took train trips across Canada and the Southwest United States and traveled to Ireland.

“If there was a trip and she could put the money together, she would go,” Scott Toman said.

Mrs. Toman was preceded in death by a grandson, David J. Toman. She is survived by three sons: Jeffrey V. Toman of Latrobe; Randy E. Toman of Latrobe; and Scott T. Toman of Greensburg; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, 1500 Lig­onier St., Latrobe. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Latrobe First Church of God, 616 Princeton St., Latrobe, PA 15650.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

