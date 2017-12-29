Great American Lines transportation analyst had flair for stained glass art

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tony Roethlein made his living in the trucking industry but loved the finer things in life, including gardening, reading and making things out of stained glass.

“He was really handy,” said his wife, Kathy Roethlein.

Mr. Roethlein made stained glass art mostly for family members and friends but also did the occasional paid commission.

“It was a good hobby for him. He made some very nice pieces,” said his stepdaughter, Terrie Jepsen.

Anthony G. Roethlein of Herminie died Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, at his home. He was 83.

Born in Pittsburgh on Sept. 7, 1934, he was the son of the late George and Antoinette (Melcher) Roethlein.

Mr. Roethlein was an Army veteran who was stationed in Japan during the Korean War.

He took a job as a transportation analyst for Great American Lines in Murrysville and worked there for 25 years. One of his duties with the trucking company was to plot the best routes for the drivers and to ensure that they arrived at their destinations.

After his retirement at age 75, he stayed active with his hobbies and with projects for his children and stepchildren – everything from small plumbing jobs to electrical repairs, his wife said.

“He helped my kids out with anything they needed,” Kathy Roethlein said.

“He was never too busy to give you a hand. … He was always there for you,” Jepsen said. “There were so many projects that he helped me with.”

Mr. Roethlein enjoyed fishing with his sons, and one of the last trips they took was to Ohiopyle State Park. He also was an avid reader and gardener.

Mr. Roethlein also stayed active with his parish, St. Edward Catholic Church in Herminie. He and his wife attended Mass daily and prayed the rosary together.

“He had a wonderful moral character,” Kathy Roethlein said. “He always said not to hold a grudge against anybody. If anybody does you wrong, just forgive them.”

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kathy (McDonald) Roethlein; four children, Joseph Roethlein and his wife, Jackie, of Pittsburgh, Anthony Roethlein and his wife, Tracy, of Wexford, Edward Roethlein and his wife, Thelma, of Georgetown, and Monica Malley and her husband, Robert, of Allison Park; four stepchildren; 14 grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Edward Church, Herminie. Interment with full military honors will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield.

The Joseph W. Nickels Funeral Home, Herminie, was in charge of arrangements.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.