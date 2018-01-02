Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Accident didn't keep paramedic from serving

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 9:51 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Ted Johnson did not let a life-threatening accident when he was 34 get in the way of a lifetime of service.

Mr. Johnson was burned over 50 percent of his body in an accident at a Boy Scout camp in Indiana County in 1963. He spent six months in a hospital and another six months off work as an installer for Bell Telephone Co., said his son, Douglas Johnson.

He was retrained as a switchman and transferred to the Greensburg office, where he worked until his retirement in 1989.

“He couldn't close his hand completely, but he persevered,” his son said.

Theodore A. “Ted” Johnson of Greensburg died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at his home. He was 88.

Born Aug. 15, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles L. and Virginia (Kerr) Johnson. He grew up in Youngstown and Struthers, Ohio, and graduated from Woodrow Wilson Senior High School in 1948.

He joined the Army in 1949 and was sent to Korea, where he served from 1950 to 1952. He was discharged as a sergeant in 1953.

While working for Bell Telephone, Mr. Johnson got involved as a Boy Scout leader and a firefighter in Cherry Tree Borough. He became assistant fire chief in 1960 and was elected to borough council in 1962.

After his family moved to Greensburg, he got involved with the West Point Volunteer Fire Department and Mutual Aid Ambulance, where he served from 1966 to 1980. He attended paramedic school at Columbia University, was a first aid instructor and received arson investigation training in Somerset County.

“I remember going with him on ambulance calls when I was in high school. I think that's what got me interested in being a police officer (in Brockway, Jefferson County),” his son said.

He and his wife, June, had a business, June Bug and Teddbear Crafts, from 1994 to 2004.

He enjoyed doing clown and magic shows as Pixie the Clown.

Mr. Johnson was a longtime Mason. “He belonged to the Syrian Shrine, and he had one of those miniature tractor-trailers that he drove in parades,” his son said.

Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his wife, June T. (Bartlebaugh) Johnson.

He is survived by his children, Douglas Johnson of Brockway, Rhonda Colgan of Johnstown, Dwight Johnson of Gulfport, Miss., and Geri Lee Stone of Forbes Road; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Barnhart Funeral Home, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 501 Fairfield Drive, Greensburg.

Entombment with full military honors accorded by the VFW Post 33 honor guard will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.