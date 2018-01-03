Laughter an integral part of Penn Township educator's life

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Claudia Zaharia's sense of humor served her well in life as a teacher and principal, wife and friend.

“She was a wonderful wit. She had marvelous puns and whatnot, and she loved a good joke,” said her husband, Jack Zaharia.

She never missed an opportunity for a laugh, said Joyce Fought, Mrs. Zaharia's longtime friend and fellow teacher.

“She had a great sense of humor; she could make anybody laugh. We used to get in trouble at meetings all the time because we would laugh with each other,” she said.

Claudia D. Zaharia, 74, of Penn Township, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

She was born May 3, 1943, in Pittsburgh to the late Regina (Wilson) Mueller and Walter Dunwitty, who was killed in World War II, and was the stepdaughter of the late Charles Mueller.

She met her husband when both were teaching in the Hempfield Area School District.

She taught Spanish; he taught English. They grew closer when she invited him to join in on the regular faculty volleyball games, and they celebrated together when she was promoted to principal of Hempfield Area High School.

Jack Zaharia said he didn't really realize he was falling in love until a friend pointed it out.

“He said, ‘You're talking about this girl, Claudia, it must really be serious.' And I said, ‘You know, I think it might be,' ” he said.

Both of them went to work the day of their wedding, and most of their coworkers didn't believe the announcement of their impending marriage, Jack Zaharia said.

As principal, Mrs. Zaharia earned the respect and admiration of her students.

“She was very well liked by students. A lot of times, students would turn themselves into her (if they'd done something wrong).” Jack Zaharia said.

She was ahead of her time in implementing drug and alcohol programs and other initiatives designed to help students, her husband said.

After retiring, she enjoyed traveling through Europe and spending time with her family and her dog.

“We just had a lot of fun together, did our own thing together. She was my best friend, and I loved her,” Jack Zaharia said.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Kristy Murphy, and her husband, Brian; a son, Ethan Zaharia; and three grandchildren.

Parting prayers will be held at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in Ott Funeral Home, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills.

The family suggests memorials be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 2403 Sidney St., Suite 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.