Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Pastor had a love of singing, preaching

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
The Rev. John H. Stubbs of North Huntingdon died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, of congestive heart failure. He was 75.
The Rev. John H. Stubbs of North Huntingdon died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, of congestive heart failure. He was 75.

Updated 5 hours ago

John Stubbs was a quiet man.

“But he absolutely loved to talk,” said his wife of 20 years, Janet Stubbs. “At the hospitals and nursing homes, they used to call him a social butterfly. He just loved to talk, visit and preach.”

The Rev. John H. Stubbs of North Huntingdon died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, of congestive heart failure. He was 75.

The Rev. Stubbs was born Aug. 3, 1942, in McKeesport to the late John and Sue (Jones) Stubbs. He graduated from Sewickley Senior High School in 1960 and earned a bachelor's degree in early childhood education and American history from the Indiana State Teachers College.

He earned the “reverend” title after graduating with a master of divinity degree from Dayton Theological Seminary.

During his time at the seminary, the Rev. Stubbs was a member of the concert choir and was featured in several solo performances, kick-starting a lifelong love of Christian music.

“He loved to sing,” Janet said. “He had a professional baritone voice.”

The Rev. Stubbs entered ministry with the United Methodist Church, serving in several northern Pennsylvania churches before transferring in 1994 to the Church of the Nazarene denomination and retiring in 2005.

The Rev. Stubbs and Janet met at Calvary Assembly Church in Irwin.

“I was one of the pianists there, and he was a member of the choir and a Sunday school teacher,” she said.

They were married in June 1997 at Arona Church of the Nazarene. They enjoyed attending Christian concerts and occasionally going to the movies.

“But it was mostly just hanging around the house,” Janet said. “He was so busy with the church. It was kind of our focal point.”

In later years, Rev. Stubbs attended Circleville United Methodist Church, sang in its chancel choir and was a member of several church groups. He and his wife also regularly visited the elderly.

“We went to several different nursing homes. We'd hold services and he'd preach to the folks there,” Janet said.

The Rev. Stubbs also had one final chance to enjoy the family's Christmas tradition of preparing “Johnny Bull pudding,” a dish made from suet, molasses, candied fruit and spices.

“It started with his mother, and his two sisters made it,” Janet said. “Now his two nieces, Susan McAvoy and Diane Rhodes, make it.”

Janet said her husband prized his loved ones above all else.

“He was very proud of his Welsh heritage on his mother's side, he loved the grandkids to pieces and he loved being with his family and my family,” she said.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret V. (Westfall) Stubbs.

He is survived by his wife, Janet (Switzer) Stubbs; three stepchildren, Wendy M. Yedlick; Adam Switzer and wife, Katie; and Jennifer (Paul) Goldstrohm and husband, Paul; five grandchildren; and two granddaughters due in March.

Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Norwin Church of the Nazarene, with an 11 a.m. funeral service to follow. Interment will be at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in McKeesport.

Memorial donations can be sent to Norwin Church of the Nazarene, 110 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, PA 15642 or Circleville United Methodist Church, 11600 Parkway Drive, North Huntingdon, PA 15642.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.