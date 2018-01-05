Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

Jeannette businessman, veteran was 'rabbit-whisperer'

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

John Stitely was a jack-of-all-trades who liked to help people, dabble in local politics and run his own businesses.

But what he's probably best known for is his friendship with a group of rabbits that congregated near his Jeannette home.

“When they would see his truck, these rabbits … would come over the hillside, and they would know there was food,” said his wife, Sally Stitely. “He would make sure they were fed.”

Mr. Stitely enjoyed feeding them kelp, carrots and Cheerios, she said, noting that they probably were someone's pets and learned to live outside.

“These rabbits — they loved him. He was like the rabbit-whisperer,” said his daughter, Katie Ann Pecarchik. “He would drive his truck, and these rabbits would all gather around his truck.”

John H. Stitely of Jeannette died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital after suffering a heart attack. He was 86.

Born March 18, 1931, in Jeannette, he was a son of the late Harold and Margaret (Now) Stitely. He joined the Army and was deployed to Germany during the Korean War.

He did some traveling but eventually returned to Jeannette in his 30s, when he joined his father in the operation of Stitely's Ashland Service. He also had a construction business, owned rental properties and worked in lumbering.

“He was kind of a jack-of-all-trades,” his daughter said. “The things that man did. … The day he died, he was under his truck working.”

Mr. Stitely donated some of his property to the Grapeville Volunteer Fire Department so it could expand, his wife said.

“Whatever he had, he'd give and he never wanted nothing in return,” she said.

Mr. Stitely had no trouble talking to strangers or helping people he didn't know, his family said.

“Whether it was a biker, a homeless person or a multimillionaire, he didn't care. He accepted you how you were. If he could help you, he'd help you,” his daughter said.

Mr. Stitely dabbled in local politics, serving on the Jeannette Zoning Board and the Hempfield Township Planning Committee, his family said.

“Politically, he helped … everybody regardless of political party,” his daughter said. “If he thought it was right, he would push for it.”

Mr. Stitely is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sally Bonar Bevilacqua Stitely of Jeannette; a daughter, Katie Ann Pecarchik of Hempfield; and a son, Harold John Stitely, of Jeannette.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mason-Gelder Funeral Home, 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

