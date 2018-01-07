Irwin's Barry Schiavo loved basketball and his bar, but most of all, his family

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's not much of a stretch to say that basketball was a defining force in Barry Schiavo's life.

In the late 1940s, he was a point guard for the Irwin High School basketball team that won a state championship.

A lifelong hoops fan, Schiavo in recent years was not one to miss a great-grandchild taking the court.

“Just a couple weeks ago, he was at my grandson's basketball game,” said his daughter, Jennifer Tavares of North Huntingdon.

Barry “Bak” Schiavo of Irwin died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, of natural causes. He was 89.

Mr. Schiavo, an Italian-American of Sicilian descent, was born July 2, 1928, a son of the late Thomas and Lena (Pace) Schiavo of Irwin. He served several years in the Army,

On Sept. 10, 1951, Mr. Schiavo married his wife of 55 years, RoseMarie (Mondelli) Schiavo. When their children were young, the couple moved to California for several years before returning in 1975 to open Barry's Bar in Pitcairn, a mainstay in the borough for four decades.

“He had a bar in California that he and his two brothers owned,” Tavares said. “After we came back, he opened the bar here in 1976.”

Mr. Schiavo was part of a pool league that started at his bar and traveled to several others.

“He was a very good pool player, and he loved to play cards, too,” Tavares said. “Three guys would come to the bar twice a week and they'd play pinochle in the back. That went on for years and years.”

Another habit Mr. Schiavo brought home from the West Coast was a love for vintage cars.

“He took a lot of older cars and fixed them up,” said his nephew, Larry Sullivan of Irwin. “He took pride in just about everything he did.”

He spent his later years attending as many of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events as he could.

“He was very active in our lives,” Tavares said. “He never missed any of our activities, and that extended to the grandkids.”

Sullivan agreed.

“He was a very likable guy, a generous person, and he would do anything for you,” he said.

Mr. Sullivan is survived by his two children, Jennifer (Rick) Tavares and John (Joni) Schiavo; four grandchildren, Johnny (Lacie) Tavares, Cori (Stush) Gorski, Eugene (Candace) Ferri and Kate (K.C.) Neidigh; six great-grandchildren, Tristyn and Trayce Tavares, Santino and Valentina Gorski, John Neidigh and Angelina Ferri; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be today at 9:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 200 Leger Road in Irwin. Interment will follow on New St. Joseph Cemetery, with military honors.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.