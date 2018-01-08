Hempfield grad coached baseball, life

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gregory Moose was one of those coaches who was full of life lessons.

In baseball, he liked to tell his players to do their best in “every pitch, every inning, every game,” said his wife, Sharon Moose.

The acronym PIG made the motto all that more memorable, she said.

“One of my son's friends was texting him because he couldn't come to the funeral. He said he still remembered that and uses that in everyday life – in every pitch, every inning, every game, do your best,” she said.

Gregory S. Moose, of Greensburg, died Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at his home. He was 58.

Born in Columbus, Ga., on Aug. 5, 1959, he was a son of Harold R. and Ivy Yvonne (Bortz) Moose, of Greensburg. He graduated from Hempfield Area High School in 1977.

He started working for FirstEnergy in the mailroom and worked his way up to senior real estate representative, earning a two-year business degree along the way.

But his first love was youth sports.

He enjoyed playing baseball but did not make the varsity team at Hempfield. One of his inspirations was his second cousin, Bob Moose, who pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1967 to 1976.

Mr. Moose was an umpire for high school and American Legion baseball and a referee for high school basketball. He was a PIAA-licensed official. One of the people he refereed with was his former algebra teacher — from the class where he and his wife met.

“We were high school sweethearts,” Mrs. Moose said.

He also coached Hempfield Recreation sports, including girls softball, boys baseball, boys basketball and football.

“When we had kids, he just decided to coach. He was good with the kids,” his wife said. “He liked to joke around and carry on, but he was also strict. You had to know what you were doing, or you were sitting on the bench.”

Mr. Moose had a light side and a serious side with the kids he coached, his wife said.

“He expected a lot out of them. Even though he was a lot of fun, he was like, ‘You better do what you need to do on the field and in school,' ” she said.

He is survived by his parents; his wife of 36 years, Sharon L. (Guttman) Moose, of Greensburg; his daughter, Brittany N. Moose, of Greensburg, and her partner, Paul Palmer; his son, Ryan G. Moose, of Greensburg, and his partner, Corrin Reginello; and a granddaughter.

A private family viewing and service was held at the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, Greensburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.