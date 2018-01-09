Jeannette 'gearhead' was at home under the hood, behind the wheel

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A hard-working family man, Richard Curry also was a born “gearhead,” his grandson said.

“He lived and breathed cars,” Matt Panigal said.

Mr. Curry worked in several garages before and after serving as an Army auto mechanic during World War II, his daughter Cindy Panigal said.

Soon after his honorable discharge in November 1946, he and his racing partner, Richard Allwine, opened Allwine-Curry Service in Greensburg.

In their younger years, they made frequent trips to Daytona to race on the beach, his daughter said.

“I think they were a fun, wild group of young men,” Cindy Panigal said.

Richard Curry, 91, of Jeannette died Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

Born in Jeannette on Oct. 21, 1926, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Hilda Curry.

When NASCAR allowed foreign-made cars into its races, Mr. Curry and Allwine made history. At the first such race on June 21, 1953, at Langhorne Speedway in Bucks County, they entered a Jaguar.

They bought the car from a dealership across the street from their garage, painted the number “15” on it and drove it at the racetrack, Matt Panigal said.

In a race with 37 other drivers, including NASCAR legend Lee Petty, Allwine finished sixth and crossed the finish line before any of the other foreign cars: five other Jaguars, one Aston Martin, two Porsches and one Volkswagen, according to DriverAverages.com.

“The biggest problem was that it would overheat,” Matt Panigal said of the Jaguar. The other problem was that it was low to the ground, so the mud slung by the other cars on the dirt track ended up in the Jaguar's passenger compartment.

They solved the overheating problem by pouring buckets of water over the engine during pit stops. Buckets also played a pivotal role in solving the other problem.

“Dick was just covered in mud,” Matt Panigal said. “They had to use buckets to get the mud out of the car.”

Returning home, the pair cleaned up the Jaguar, repainted it and sold it, he said.

That was the pattern with their Daytona racing as well.

“They would buy them off the showroom floor, do a couple of tweaks, drive them down and race them,” he said.

Mr. Curry was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Jeannette and American Legion Post 344.

A quiet man, Mr. Curry threw annual Christmas parties at the garage that would draw 60 to 70 people, Cindy Panigal said.

He kept a vacation place at Deep Creek Lake, Md., where he kept a Chris-Craft boat, she said.

“He loved to waterski,” she said.

He also liked to ride motorcycles and kept riding into his 80s, his daughter said. He was blind for the last five years of his life, and had several health problems, but he still lived in the home he was born in, she said.

“He was a fighter,” Matt Panigal said.

One of Mr. Curry's proudest achievements was driving from Deep Creek Lake to Greensburg in 50 minutes — half the time the twisty route normally would take, his son said.

“The car was sideways a lot, but they made it in one piece,” he said. “He liked to go fast.”

Mr. Curry was preceded in death by his wife, Lydia (Rees) Curry. He is survived by two daughters, Lori Monstrola of Jeannette and Cindy Panigal of Jeannette and Vero Beach, Fla.; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in Mason-Gelder Funeral Home, 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.