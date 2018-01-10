Pharmacist never let disability keep him down

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When flooding damaged the property of some friends in Connellsville, Mark Tucci was quick to offer help.

“The access to their home was washed away and had to be rebuilt,” recalled Kevin Junk of Greensburg, another of Mr. Tucci's friends. “He was very concerned. He donated money to them to get their house and driveway back so they could access their home.”

Diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and diabetes, Mr. Tucci coped with disease and physical limitations much of his adult life.

“Most people with the disabilities he had are usually looking for help,” Junk said of his friend. While he eventually needed assistance from caregivers, “he was always worried about other people and what they needed. He was a very kind and giving person.”

Mark Anthony Tucci, 68, of Mt. Pleasant died Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in UPMC Shadyside hospital, Pittsburgh, after a battle with cancer.

Born in Washington, Pa., on Dec. 6, 1949, he was the son of the late Amel and Genevieve Tucci.

A 1967 graduate of Washington High School, Mr. Tucci was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy as a college freshman, Junk said. That didn't stop him from earning a degree from the University of Pittsburgh's School of Pharmacy in 1972 and working for more than 27 years as a licensed pharmacist for Revco and CVS drug stores.

“He never let his disability hold him back from being a productive person. He was very independent, the most amazing person that I know,” Junk said.

He was confined to a wheelchair for the past two decades. But owning a handicapped-accessible van, Mr. Tucci served as a volunteer driver for the local Meals on Wheels program after he retired as a pharmacist.

Undergoing dialysis for the past seven years, Mr. Tucci was a patient representative for the Mt. Pleasant dialysis clinic, where he received treatment. He also served on a patient advisory committee for All Abilities.

Junk, who lost both his parents by the age of 20, felt like the adopted son of Mr. Tucci and his wife, Judith “Judy” Christie Tucci. “They were there to offer support,” Junk said. “They wanted to make sure I was OK through my life.”

A member of the Lambda Sigma Rho fraternity and of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant, Mr. Tucci was an avid sports fan, following the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.

“He was all about sports, and he loved Pittsburgh,” said a cousin, Laura Schrock of Bucks County. “He was a simple, honest guy. He loved going to the movies, grabbing a burger and just hanging out with people who would drop by.

“He was a kind guy. He listened and tried to get you through whatever problems you were having.”

Mr. Tucci was preceded in death by his wife, in July 2016, and by his sister, Janet Schneider, in 2011. He is survived by numerous cousins and close friends.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church. Interment will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, Route 119 North, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.