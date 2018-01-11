Delmont man traveled the world as Westinghouse employee

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Donald Walczak Sr. had plans to become a dentist in his younger days. Instead, he ended up traveling the world during a career with Westinghouse.

“He went to Poland, he went to China, he traveled all over,” said his son Tom Walczak, of West Newton.

Donald A. Walczak Sr., 89, of Delmont died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, of complications following a stroke.

Mr. Walczak was born July 28, 1928, in Buffalo, N.Y., a son of the late John J. and Virginia Walczak.

He graduated from Canisius High School and Canisius College, both in Buffalo, and served as a medic during the Korean War.

“He didn't talk about (the war) much,” Tom said. “But he was a medic, and after he came home he had plans to graduate college and become a dentist.”

Instead, Mr. Walczak became an operations manager in Westinghouse's semi-conductor division, retiring in 1997.

He also spent time with the Dupont company in northern Delaware, where he met his wife, Lorraine Pawlowski Walczak.

“We also lived in Flat Rock, N.C., then we moved back north when Dad got a job with Westinghouse,” Tom said.

Mr. Walczak's love for the Tar Heel State — and particularly its golf courses — continued long after he moved to Western Pennsylvania.

“He'd travel to North Carolina to golf, and until my mom got ill he was an avid golfer,” Tom said. “Three days a week at least.”

Mr. Walczak frequented the Chestnut Ridge and Valley Green courses in Westmoreland County.

“He loved the lake at Chestnut Ridge,” Tom said.

Mr. Walczak was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Church in Delmont, and was a longtime dog lover.

“He was a very loving man and husband,” Tom said. “And he took great care of his family.”

Mr. Walczak was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine, and a daughter, Patricia Ann Walczak. He is survived by two sons, Donald Walczak Jr. and wife, Maryann, of Greensburg, and Thomas Walczak and wife, Taffy, of West Newton; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the J. William McCauley Jr. Funeral Home, 901 Vine St., West Newton. A graveside service and interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery in Wilmington, Del.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.