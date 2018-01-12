Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
'Family hub' was always ahead of her time

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Mary “Hoppy” Jobe of Salem Township died Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, of complications from congestive heart failure. She was 96.
Even at 96, Mary Jobe couldn't wait to prepare buckwheat pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon and more for 40-plus members of her family on Christmas morning.

“I guess we'd call her the family hub,” said her daughter Cheryl Baker of Hempfield. “She'd host dinners for the family, and she always looked forward to Christmas brunch.”

Mrs. Jobe was born May 9, 1921, the youngest of nine children to James and Emily Hopkinson. She grew up in McCullough and graduated from Jeannette High School.

Mrs. Jobe met her late husband, George, at the former Rock Springs roller-skating rink in Delmont, and the couple married in 1939.

“They always lived in Salem Township,” Baker said. “They lived on my grandmother's farm in the farmhouse at first, then they built a house on eight acres there at the farm.”

The couple enjoyed golfing, camping and travel. Over the years, Mrs. Jobe visited Alaska, where her son lives, as well as her family's ancestral home in Nottingham, England.

Mrs. Jobe worked with her husband at the family business, Jobe Brothers Supply, which opened in the 1960s and today has passed down through three generations of the Jobe family. The family also opened the Wagon Wheel Restaurant on Route 22, and Mrs. Jobe's son still operates it.

She was a longtime member of Salem Lutheran Church, active in the women's organizations, an alto for more than six decades in the church choir and a helper at countless luncheons and dinners.

“We've had several people call from years back to tell us when they came to Salem Lutheran, how she befriended them and how much she meant to them,” Baker said.

Family and friends were very important to Mrs. Jobe.

“They had great friends, Roy and Helen Park, who moved to Florida and grew strawberries,” Baker said. “Every year my parents went down in March and worked with Roy and Helen picking, packing and planting strawberries.”

The Jobes and Parks would work at the local strawberry festival and over the years had a chance to meet and snap photos with some of its headline musical acts like Reba McEntire and the Statler Brothers.

When it came to describing her mother, Baker read from a letter written by grandchildren, nieces and other members of the family.

“‘She was an incredibly strong, independent woman who was always ahead of her time,'” Baker read. “ ‘She worked when women really didn't go to work, and she golfed when many women didn't.' ”

Mrs. Jobe is survived by her children, George “Herk” Jobe and his wife, Nancy; Richard Jobe; and Cheryl Jobe Baker and her husband, Richard; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and her companion, Bob Adams.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. today at Salem Lutheran Church, 301 E. Pittsburgh St. in Delmont, with private interment to follow at Eastview Union Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 301 E. Pittsburgh St., Delmont, PA 15626. Write “Mary Jobe” in the check's memo line.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

