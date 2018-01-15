Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Mt. Pleasant woman proud of Westinghouse work during WWII, Andy Warhol relation

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Helen M. (Varholla) Polakovsky, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.
Helen M. (Varholla) Polakovsky, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.

Helen Polakovsky had a saying: “Your good works will go with you.”

The Mt. Pleasant resident brought plenty of good works with her, according to her family.

“She would do for other people, even though we didn't have much ourselves,” said her daughter, Ann Geyer.

Helen M. (Varholla) Polakovsky, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.

She was born May 4, 1926, in Mammoth, the daughter of the late John and Anna Bennish Varholla.

She was a second cousin to pop artist Andy Warhol. Though she never met the famed artist, she was always proud of the connection.

She was even prouder of her work at Westinghouse Corp. during World War II, when the draft depleted the male workforce, creating a manpower shortage that led the company and many others in Southwestern Pennsylvania to hire women.

Mrs. Polakovsky learned Spanish at Hurst High School, so Westinghouse asked her to help train a worker from Mexico.

“Even after the war, they liked her and they kept her on for a while, and they didn't normally do that for the women,” Geyer said.

After leaving Westinghouse, she worked for Hagan Ice Cream Co. in Mt. Pleasant and raised her seven children.

Times were often tight, but she was always willing to give what she had to family and friends, said her son, Marion Polakovsky.

“She paid attention to every one of us kids. She helped raise us all. Her and dad went out of their way to do what they could for all of us,” he said.

She was renowned for her cooking and baking.

In her free time, she liked collecting dolls, crocheting, singing along to her favorite tunes and, most of all, gardening.

“Around home we had hundreds of African violets, every windowsill was full of African violets,” Marion Polakovsky said.

She was a devout member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church and was active with its Holy Rosary Society and Christian Mothers.

Mrs. Polakovsky was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew W. Polakovsky, and two children, Joseph and Mary Polakovsky.

She is survived by her children, Andrew G. Polakovsky and his wife, Deeann, of Scottdale; Marion Polakovsky and his wife, Jackie, of Tarrs; Chris Polakovsky and his wife, Linda; Ann Geyer and her husband, Melvin, and Caroline Palanko, all of Mt. Pleasant; a daughter-in-law, Cheri Polakovsky, of Tarrs; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass at Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant.

Interment will be in the Visitation Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

