Air Force veteran from Mt. Pleasant was known for his gift of gab

Larry Pegram could strike up a conversation with anyone and enjoyed socializing, his wife and sister said.

“He could talk with a stranger like he had known him for months,” said his wife, Sue Moore Pegram.

“He could talk to a telephone pole and get an answer,” said his sister Virginia Thompson.

Mr. Walter Lawrence “Larry” Pegram Jr., 74, of Mt. Pleasant died Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at his home. Born March 27, 1943, in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Walter and Alice Portzer Pegram.

A 1961 graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, he joined the Air Force and served four years as a medic.

After returning home, Mr. Pegram got a job and met his future wife.

“I worked with his sister at the hospital,” Sue Pegram said. “He came home from the service. I was over visiting Peggy, and she introduced us.”

They were married for 51 years.

“Larry was a great guy,” she said.

Mr. Pegram started working for West Penn Power on a survey crew after they married, she said. He spent about 40 years with the company and retired as a right-of-way representative.

After he retired, he would spend most mornings at Jack Caruso's garage, where a group of about 10 friends would gather in the morning and at lunch, Sue Pegram said.

“They had a good time up there,” she said.

Mr. Pegram liked to hunt small game and deer and fish for trout, particularly at a place he had in Forest County near Marienville, she said.

An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching football. He also loved golfing and had a regular group of friends that liked to play different courses in the area.

“They liked to move around, check them out,” his wife said.

Mr. Pegram was a member of Reunion Presbyterian Church and served as an elder for the church.

“He was always there if they needed him for anything,” his wife said.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Moore Pegram; son Scott L. Pegram of Greensburg; daughter Heather M. Pegram of Mt. Pleasant; and four grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

Entombment with military rights will be in Middle Presbyterian Cemetery Mausoleum, Mt. Pleasant.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.