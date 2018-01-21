Businesswoman was heart and soul of Statler's Par 3 Golf Course

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Patricia Statler was the heart and soul of Statler's Par 3 Golf Course, a family-owned business that gave teenagers a place to work and the Pittsburgh Steelers a place to recreate.

Mrs. Statler was involved with the financial and human resources side of the Unity business from 1975 to 1994, overseeing dozens of teenage employees.

“She was the boss,” said her son Scott Statler, who bought the business in 1994 and renamed it Statler's Fun Center.

“She was really gifted dealing with people. She ran the entire staff,” he said.

Statler said he continued to look to his mother for advice years after buying and renovating the business. It is now operated by his son, Daniel.

“As a resource for me, she was invaluable,” he said.

Patricia Ann Statler, of Greensburg, died Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was 83.

Born in Latrobe on Feb. 27, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Riley and Catherine (Patty) Ross.

Mrs. Statler's husband, Martin Statler, opened the business with his father, Robert Statler, in 1948. The golf course was designed by Deacon Palmer, father of Arnold Palmer and a friend of Robert Statler's.

The course became popular as a place to work for local teens, mostly because of Mrs. Statler's acumen as a businesswoman and manager.

“There's a lot of local people who went through her training,” said her son Robert Statler. “The main thing was, she told them, if you have nothing to do, don't do it around me. … She did not want to find them sitting down.”

Mrs. Statler didn't like groups of five on the course because it held up play for other people, he said. She would send employees, including her young sons, to enforce the rule.

Over time, the golf course became popular with Pittsburgh Steelers players when they weren't training at nearby Saint Vincent College.

“She would send me to break up a group of five Steelers playing together,” Robert Statler said. “I was more afraid of her than of the Steelers.”

In retirement, Mrs. Statler enjoyed sewing, playing cards and cooking for her family. Years ago, she received her barber's license and worked at Ross' Barber Shop, Latrobe, with her mom, Catherine.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Riley Ross Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Martin R. Statler; her two sons, Robert Statler and his wife, Sheri, and Scott Statler and his wife, Nancy; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother and a sister; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Greensburg Alliance Church, 4428 Route 136, Greensburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Greensburg Alliance Church.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Kepple-Graft Funeral Home, Greensburg.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer.