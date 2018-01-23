Perfectionist adept in kitchen, workshop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bill Rohal loved to cook and it was a rare guest who escaped his house without eating something, his daughters said.

“You could never say no,” said Joanne Redondo. “He was not at rest unless you sat and ate.”

“Once he retired he did all the cooking, all the shopping because my mom still worked,” said Janice Kenney.

Of Slovak ancestry, Mr. Rohal enjoyed teasing his family with cryptic advice. “Swim like fish, no bring shoes,” was one of his favorites.

“He would say that all the time to my kids and we never knew what it meant,” Redondo said.

William “Bill” Paul Rohal, 92, of Greensburg died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Born Sept. 7, 1925, he was the son of the late John and Mary Rohal.

A childhood accident left him with one leg shorter than the other, but that didn't slow him down when it came to working, golfing or building his own home.

After graduating from Greensburg Salem High School, Mr. Rohal worked for more than 30 years for PPG Industries Inc.

Together with his brother, he built the house that he and his wife, Grace, lived in for more than 50 years. Mr. Rohal was constantly upgrading the house and maintained a basement workshop that included several power tools, Kenney said.

“He just kept buying tool after tool after tool,” she said.

Mr. Rohal was an impeccable dresser who passed on to his children his preference for quality over quantity, Redondo said. His high standards also led him to do house repairs and maintenance on his own.

“He was a hard worker,” Kenney said. “Nobody could do it to suit him. So he did it.”

He cut his grass well into his 80s and only reluctantly ceded that chore, Redondo said.

“The hardest thing for him was to hire a landscaper to cut his grass,” she said. “He would watch the poor kid every day and tell him what he did wrong.”

A passionate golfer in his younger years, Mr. Rohal was a member of the Hannastown Golf Club. He gave two of his grandsons golf lessons with a pro for several years, and one of his proudest moments was when one of them qualified for a Junior PGA tournament at Pebble Beach, Redondo said.

“He would watch every golf tournament on TV to this day,” she said.

A staunch Catholic, Mr. Rohal attended Our Lady of Grace Church. He also liked to socialize and belonged to several clubs including the Touchdown Club and the Elks.

Mr. Rohal was preceded in death by his wife, Grace.

He is survived by his four daughters, Janice Kenney and her husband, Bob, of Harrisonburg, Va.; Joanne Redondo and her husband, Nick, of Pittsburgh; Jackie Rohal of Greensburg; and Judy Radocaj and her husband, Michael, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Leo Bacha Funeral Home, 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Entombment will follow in the Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.

Memorial gifts may be made in honor of Jackie Rohal to the nonprofit Community Living Care Inc., 126 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg PA 15601.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.