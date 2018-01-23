Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Perfectionist adept in kitchen, workshop

Brian Bowling
Brian Bowling | Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, 12:56 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Bill Rohal loved to cook and it was a rare guest who escaped his house without eating something, his daughters said.

“You could never say no,” said Joanne Redondo. “He was not at rest unless you sat and ate.”

“Once he retired he did all the cooking, all the shopping because my mom still worked,” said Janice Kenney.

Of Slovak ancestry, Mr. Rohal enjoyed teasing his family with cryptic advice. “Swim like fish, no bring shoes,” was one of his favorites.

“He would say that all the time to my kids and we never knew what it meant,” Redondo said.

William “Bill” Paul Rohal, 92, of Greensburg died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Born Sept. 7, 1925, he was the son of the late John and Mary Rohal.

A childhood accident left him with one leg shorter than the other, but that didn't slow him down when it came to working, golfing or building his own home.

After graduating from Greensburg Salem High School, Mr. Rohal worked for more than 30 years for PPG Industries Inc.

Together with his brother, he built the house that he and his wife, Grace, lived in for more than 50 years. Mr. Rohal was constantly upgrading the house and maintained a basement workshop that included several power tools, Kenney said.

“He just kept buying tool after tool after tool,” she said.

Mr. Rohal was an impeccable dresser who passed on to his children his preference for quality over quantity, Redondo said. His high standards also led him to do house repairs and maintenance on his own.

“He was a hard worker,” Kenney said. “Nobody could do it to suit him. So he did it.”

He cut his grass well into his 80s and only reluctantly ceded that chore, Redondo said.

“The hardest thing for him was to hire a landscaper to cut his grass,” she said. “He would watch the poor kid every day and tell him what he did wrong.”

A passionate golfer in his younger years, Mr. Rohal was a member of the Hannastown Golf Club. He gave two of his grandsons golf lessons with a pro for several years, and one of his proudest moments was when one of them qualified for a Junior PGA tournament at Pebble Beach, Redondo said.

“He would watch every golf tournament on TV to this day,” she said.

A staunch Catholic, Mr. Rohal attended Our Lady of Grace Church. He also liked to socialize and belonged to several clubs including the Touchdown Club and the Elks.

Mr. Rohal was preceded in death by his wife, Grace.

He is survived by his four daughters, Janice Kenney and her husband, Bob, of Harrisonburg, Va.; Joanne Redondo and her husband, Nick, of Pittsburgh; Jackie Rohal of Greensburg; and Judy Radocaj and her husband, Michael, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Leo Bacha Funeral Home, 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Entombment will follow in the Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.

Memorial gifts may be made in honor of Jackie Rohal to the nonprofit Community Living Care Inc., 126 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg PA 15601.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.