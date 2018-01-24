Military man from Westmoreland City was 'gentle, humble' father

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

James Reamer spent much of his life as a military man, whether it was serving in Vietnam, working as an Army reservist or being deployed to the Middle East at the age of 58.

“He was simple, gentle, humble and kind,” said his son Brent Reamer, 41, of North Huntingdon.

James A. Reamer of Westmoreland City died Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, of lung cancer. He was 71.

Mr. Reamer was born Nov. 1, 1946, in Greensburg, son of the late Allen A. and Esther Mae Hoffer Reamer. He grew up in Arona and earned a bachelor's degree from California State Teachers College, now California University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Reamer was an Army veteran, serving a year in Vietnam before returning home and joining the Army Reserve.

“He worked at the (U.S. Army) Reserve Center in Greensburg,” Brent Reamer said. “That's where he retired from at 60.”

Before he could retire, though, Mr. Reamer was called back into service, deployed to Kuwait to work supply chain management during Operation Iraqi Freedom in the mid-2000s. He returned home, finished his career as a union administrator and retired as a sergeant first class.

Brent said his father taught his sons how to play a variety of sports, and how to compete.

“He never let us win at anything,” Brent said.

Mr. Reamer was a lifelong jogger and Pittsburgh sports fan.

“He wasn't from Jeannette, but he loved Jeannette football, along with the Steelers, Pitt and the Pirates,” his son said.

Mr. Reamer was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Arona, and was a member at VFW Post 481 in Delmont, AMVETS Post 278 in West Newton and American Legion Post 472 in Manor.

Brent said his father loved his family and always had a kind word.

“He was a very positive person,” he said.

Mr. Reamer is survived by two sons, Scott A. Reamer of West Newton and Brent A. Reamer and his wife, Jessica, of North Huntingdon; two grandchildren, Grace and Brooke Reamer, a step-grandson, Logan Slivko; and his former wife, Linda Reamer of West Newton.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Beatty-Rich Funeral Home, 136 Main St., Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with interment to follow in Madison Union Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded by the Armbrust Veterans Honor Guard.

