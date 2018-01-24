Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Military man from Westmoreland City was 'gentle, humble' father

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
James A. Reamer of Westmoreland City.
James A. Reamer of Westmoreland City.

Updated 20 hours ago

James Reamer spent much of his life as a military man, whether it was serving in Vietnam, working as an Army reservist or being deployed to the Middle East at the age of 58.

“He was simple, gentle, humble and kind,” said his son Brent Reamer, 41, of North Huntingdon.

James A. Reamer of Westmoreland City died Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, of lung cancer. He was 71.

Mr. Reamer was born Nov. 1, 1946, in Greensburg, son of the late Allen A. and Esther Mae Hoffer Reamer. He grew up in Arona and earned a bachelor's degree from California State Teachers College, now California University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Reamer was an Army veteran, serving a year in Vietnam before returning home and joining the Army Reserve.

“He worked at the (U.S. Army) Reserve Center in Greensburg,” Brent Reamer said. “That's where he retired from at 60.”

Before he could retire, though, Mr. Reamer was called back into service, deployed to Kuwait to work supply chain management during Operation Iraqi Freedom in the mid-2000s. He returned home, finished his career as a union administrator and retired as a sergeant first class.

Brent said his father taught his sons how to play a variety of sports, and how to compete.

“He never let us win at anything,” Brent said.

Mr. Reamer was a lifelong jogger and Pittsburgh sports fan.

“He wasn't from Jeannette, but he loved Jeannette football, along with the Steelers, Pitt and the Pirates,” his son said.

Mr. Reamer was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Arona, and was a member at VFW Post 481 in Delmont, AMVETS Post 278 in West Newton and American Legion Post 472 in Manor.

Brent said his father loved his family and always had a kind word.

“He was a very positive person,” he said.

Mr. Reamer is survived by two sons, Scott A. Reamer of West Newton and Brent A. Reamer and his wife, Jessica, of North Huntingdon; two grandchildren, Grace and Brooke Reamer, a step-grandson, Logan Slivko; and his former wife, Linda Reamer of West Newton.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Beatty-Rich Funeral Home, 136 Main St., Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with interment to follow in Madison Union Cemetery. Full military honors will be accorded by the Armbrust Veterans Honor Guard.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.