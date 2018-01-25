Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

Beach lover was gifted cook, quick-witted

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Vicki A. (Zoppetti) Glover, 58, of Latrobe died Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at Greensburg Care Center of cancer.
Vicki A. Glover was happiest at the beach, surrounded by her family and her many friends.

Her group of friends would bring their families to Virginia Beach almost every year, where they would vacation together and soak up the sun and surf.

“She was a very social person. She had a group of friends, and they were together through thick and thin,” said her brother, Thomas Zoppetti.

She was born July 24, 1959, in Latrobe, to Marti (Rosko) Zoppetti and the late Albert F. Zoppetti.

“She's very quick-witted, very funny, she could always make you laugh,” said her longtime friend Nancy Svetawhor.

She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family, her friends and her cat.

“She wasn't someone who liked to go out a whole lot, but she liked to be at home and entertain with family and friends,” Svetawhor said.

Mrs. Glover was a fan of Pittsburgh's sports teams, a dedicated mother and a gifted cook who could come up with delicious dishes on the fly.

“We always used to tell her she should write her own cookbook or be on a cooking show, because she had that knack and creativity,” Svetawhor said.

She was a concierge at Westmoreland County Airport Authority in Unity, where her skills as a “people person” often came in handy when she was helping stressed-out fliers.

“You have to have some customer service skills to handle those people, and try to help them as much as you can,” Zoppetti said.

Mrs. Glover previously worked at the Greater Latrobe School District and Adelphoi.

She was a die-hard fan of the country-rock duo Corbin/Hanner and went to many of their concerts.

She was a member of St. Cecilia Church, Whitney.

Mrs. Glover is survived by her mother, Marti Zoppetti; daughter Kaitlin E. Glover, of Latrobe; brother Thomas A. Zoppetti and his wife, Julie, of Latrobe; sister-in-law Holly Glover Leonard and her husband, Greg, of Latrobe. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Cecilia Church, Whitney. Private internment will be in Saint Vincent Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 501 Martindale St., No. 670, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 or at www.jdrf.org.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

