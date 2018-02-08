Export woman took pride in her Serbian heritage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mira Bryant was proud of her heritage and it showed in her participation in the area's vibrant Serbian community and her involvement in St. Nicholas Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church in Monroeville.

She was a lifelong member of the church and former president of its choir.

“She loved her faith. She loved Serbian folk music. She would travel around the country for Serbian athletic competitions ... and traveled twice to Serbia,” said her brother, Melvin Visnick of McLean, Va.

Mira Bryant, 65, of Export died Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at William Penn Care Center, Penn Township, as a result of cancer.

She was born in 1952 in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Ann Mixinotch Visnick of Export and the late Nick “Casey” Visnick.

Mrs. Bryant graduated from Franklin Regional High School and earned a degree in math from Edinboro State University.

She went to work at Westinghouse Electric Corp.'s sprawling East Pittsburgh plant in 1974 as one of the few women in the industrial engineering department, Visnick said. Her job took her down into the male-dominated shop, wearing steel-toed shoes, a hard hat and safety goggles.

“She knew her stuff,” Visnick noted.

In the 1980s, she took a job with Blue Cross in Washington, D.C. There she met David Bryant, and they married in 1989. She returned to the Pittsburgh area and working as a teller at the former Mellon Bank in Monroeville.

For the past decade, Mrs. Bryant worked as a pharmacy department technician for Rite Aid in Murrysville.

“The workers were a family of hers, and she felt a personal connection to the employees and the customers,” Visnick said.

“She was a people person and someone whom everyone loved. She was a great, caring person ... and always put others before herself,” her brother said.

Mrs. Bryant remained close with the friends she made while a student at Edinboro University. Her “roomies” would get together annually, and she was a member of the bridal parties in the weddings of those friends, Visnick said.

“She loved social outings with her friends,” he said.

Mrs. Bryant was preceded in death by her husband in 2016.

She is survived by her mother, Ann Visnick, of Export; her brother, Melvin Visnick, and his wife, Joyce, of McLean, Va.; and two nieces, Katie Vallina and husband, Scott, of Sewickley, and Natalie Visnick, of McLean, Va. Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Wolfe-Von Geis Funeral Home Inc., 5701 Lincoln Ave. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Nicholas Serbian Eastern Orthodox Church in Monroeville. Additional viewing will be 30 minutes before services at the church. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export.

Memorial contributions in Mira Bryant's name can be made to St. Nicholas Church, 2110 Haymaker Road, Monroeville, PA 15146.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.