WWII veteran from Hecla brightened childrens' days

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Larry Zelenak took joy in seeing the plants in his garden and the children in his community thrive.

For the better part of a decade, he donned a red suit and appeared as Santa Claus, listening to the wish lists of local children at the Hecla Volunteer Fire Department.

“He got so much enjoyment out of the little kids,” said his daughter, Priscilla Sopkovich. “He used to get on the back of the fire truck dressed like Santa, and he would go through Hecla. You knew when he was coming because he was ringing a bell.”

True to his role, he sold tickets to raise money used to buy Christmas treats for the kids.

He grew pumpkins in his garden so he could give them to the younger members of his family and to neighboring children, his daughter said, noting, “He would light up when there were little kids around.”

Lawrence R. Zelenak of Hecla died Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at his home with his family by his side. He was 90.

He was born on Sept. 24, 1927, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Frank and Mary Zelenak.

A World War II Army veteran who served in Germany, Mr. Zelenak was awarded the World War II Victory Medal.

He was the former chief inspector in Latrobe Steel's rolling mill, retiring after 37 years of service.

A member of Visitation Roman Catholic Church and Rosary Altar Society, VFW Post 3368 and the Mt. Pleasant Slovak Club, he belonged to the Hecla Sportsman's Club.

He was the last surviving charter member of Hecla's fire department — helping with its summer fair.

A member of his church's bowling league, Mr. Zelenak enjoyed attending athletic contests involving members of his family's younger generations. He also was an avid Pitt and Steelers fan.

His daughter Phyllis Zelenak, twin sister of Priscilla Sopkovich, said their father passed down his gardening know-how, including growing cabbage that he turned into homemade sauerkraut. He was known for producing kohlrabi “the size of a basketball” and gifting them to others.

Though he lost his father when he was only 5, Mr. Zelenak had a natural affinity for his later role as a family patriarch, his daughters agreed.

“He made his girls strong,” Phyllis Zelenak said. “He taught us well. He taught us how to change a tire.

“He said, ‘Don't let anything defeat you. You defeat it.' ”

In addition to his parents, Mr. Zelenak was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha.

He is survived by a son, Raymond Zelenak of Latrobe; two daughters, Phyllis Zelenak of Hecla and Priscilla Sopkovich of Mt. Pleasant; five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where a parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday and prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Interment with military honors will follow in Visitation Cemetery.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.