Claridge woman's legacy was faith and love of friends, family

Patti Lynn Nicolette inspired family and friends and generations of local children with her strong faith, perseverance and devotion.

While fighting a two-year battle with cancer, the Claridge resident continued to report for work as a property manager — until Jan. 30, the day before she was admitted to a local hospital, her husband, Edward, said.

“Her walk with cancer, her faith and love of people, and the things she said and did inspired so many people,” Edward Nicolette said.

“She was the strongest lady I've ever met,” said her daughter, Jennifer Forsythe.

According to her family, Mrs. Nicolette regularly sent cards to and cooked food for friends to offer them support. She called to check on the welfare of others who were ill, “even when she was doing a thousand times worse,” her daughter said.

Patti Lynn Nicolette died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Born in Braddock, she was raised in nearby Jeannette.

Mrs. Nicolette worked for Hawksworth Garden Apartments in Greensburg for more than 30 years and became a career property manager.

She had a passion for children's ministry and was an active coordinator and teacher at Murrysville Alliance Church. Prior to that, she was a youth leader at Ardara United Presbyterian Church.

Edward Nicolette worked with his wife in youth ministry. “We gelled at it,” he said. “It was a gift from God, something we never realized we would be doing when we got married.”

The couple used summer camps and music to “inspire kids to understand that being a Christian is not boring,” he said.

He noted that Mrs. Nicolette helped to raise her two younger siblings.

Her maternal instincts extended to children beyond her immediate family. She used social media to keep in touch with former members of her church youth group as they became adults.

“She was good at everything,” her daughter said, including nourishing others with the chicken noodle soup she made.

Mrs. Nicolette's lasting legacy was “her love for Jesus Christ, her love for her family and her love for her friends,” her husband said.

Mrs. Nicolette was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Conklin.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Edward and his wife, Megan, and Justin and his wife, Karis; a daughter, Jennifer Forsythe and her husband, Daniel; five grandchildren; and two sisters.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Murrysville Alliance Church, 4130 William Penn Highway, Murrysville.

Memorial donations may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center hillman.upmc.com/difference/supporting/make-a-gift; or Sarcoma Foundation of America, curesarcoma.org/donate.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.