Greensburg mom was backbone of family, fire department

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department wouldn't be what it is without Dolores Hutchinson, said her daughter, Karen Hutchinson.

When fires raged, it wasn't uncommon to see her on the front lines, though she did most of her work behind the scenes.

“I can remember her wrapping up hoses with the firemen and then going back and making coffee and soup and sandwiches,” her daughter said.

She was married to former Greensburg fire Chief J. Edward “Hutch” Hutchinson for about 70 years. Her husband was chief from 1953 to 2016 and is legendary for his service to the community, but he couldn't have done it without Dolores, her daughter said.

“She was a strong, tough woman. She did everything, so my dad didn't have to. My dad's the person he is because she took care of the house, the kids, the yard, everything, so he could do his fire department stuff,” she said.

Dolores I. Hutchinson, of Greensburg died at home Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. She was 93.

She was born May 4, 1924, in Slickville to the late Andrew and Dorothy (Talent) Kralik.

Her son Kevin Hutchinson described her as the “woman behind the man.”

“She was the first lady of Greensburg for 63 years,” he said.

Friends, family and even strangers could rely on Mrs. Hutchinson for anything they needed, said her daughter-in-law, Roxanne Hutchinson.

“She always stayed behind the limelight,” Roxanne Hutchinson said. “She was the backbone of the family.”

She loved animals of all kinds and wherever she went, stray cats knew they could come to her for a meal.

“She collected stray cats and stray people,” her daughter said.

The family took in a teenager from Thailand, who lived with them while attending Saint Vincent College.

“That's pretty typical. She raised him from when he was a 17-year-old high school guy until he was in college, and he called her Mom,” her daughter said.

She didn't often have free time, but when she did she loved bowling, playing cards and trips to the beach — especially vacations in Florida.

“She was your typical beach girl. From sun up to sun down, that's what she loved,” said her granddaughter, Kellie Hutchinson.

She was a member of the First Christian Church of Greensburg and the fire department ladies auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband, John Edward Hutchinson; two sons, Keith Hutchinson and Kevin Hutchinson, all of Greensburg; daughter Karen Hutchinson of Greensburg; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A private family viewing and funeral service were held at Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, followed by private interment in Union Cemetery, Greensburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Greensburg Salem High School Fitness Center, 65 Mennel Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, or the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, P.O. Box 1552, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.